Consuelos was unfazed. He was back the next day to screen-test for the role of Mateo Santos, the only son of a Mexican-American clan in Pine Valley, the show's fictional hotbed of scandal, infidelity and lust.

"She was cute," Consuelos told PEOPLE of the eight-year AMC veteran, who earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for her role as Hayley Vaughan Santos, the rebellious daughter of tycoon Adam Chandler. "But I wasn't thinking about getting lucky," he continued. "I was worried about getting the job."