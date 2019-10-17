Kelly Ripa Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie as She Enjoys Some Me-Time at the Hair Salon

Kelly Ripa is enjoying some me-time with her hairstylist!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, shared a make-up free selfie on Wednesday as her blonde locks were receiving special treatment from her hairstylist, Ryan Trygstad.

With a towel wrapped around her shoulders and product in the root of her hair, Ripa stared into the camera — showing off her natural beauty — and snapped a shot as Trygstad leaned in and made a silly pose behind her.

“Blondish. A new series maybe? Coming this fall to #abc,” she captioned the photo, referencing her dirty blonde locks and the television series Blackish, which stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

After Trygstad had finished doing Ripa’s hair, he snapped a photo of her gorgeous blonde locks and posted it to his Instagram Stories.

The image featured the mother of three leaning over as her hair naturally swept over her shoulder and displayed the touched-up golden color and smooth blow out.

Ripa then reposted the snap to her Stories and added a sticker that read, “I can’t get enough” with several red hearts.

In addition to her time in the salon, Ripa has been focused on learning more about her body — especially after getting sick in September — and recently revealed that she had undergone “epigenetic testing”.

During her Oct. 8 talk show episode, Ripa revealed that she had recently taken a full-body test that helped her learn “what’s living in my blood, which has escaped from my gut — all kinds of crazy stuff.”

But it wasn’t what’s on the inside that was Ripa’s biggest takeaway.

“I’m 49 years old in age, my chronological age. But my biological age is 35,” Ripa shared, jokingly adding, “I was like, ‘Is that all? Because I would say it’s much younger!'”

The star has seemingly proven that her appearance is timeless by sharing multiple no-makeup selfies and throwback photos on Instagram, including a recent one of her and husband Mark Consuelos from the early days of their relationship.

Some fans have even argued that the pair look better today than they did in their 20s and 30s — an idea which Consuelos and Ripa have recently joked about.

On an episode of her talk show in September, Ripa called her husband’s good looks “an outrage,” joking that while Consuelos, 48, cuts back on a few indulgences to slim down, “I would need a plastic surgeon” to get that “shredded and glistening” look.

“Whereas Mark just needs to not drink half-and-half for one cup of coffee,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Oh, I didn’t drink half-and-half and then I took a steam shower. I think I look pretty good, what do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore.'”

Then, earlier this month, Consuelos appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where a caller asked how he and his wife have managed to look “smoking hot for 30 years.”

“We have blood transfusions of 14-year-olds,” he joked, referencing Ripa’s epigenetic testing. “No, we’re smaller people. So our heart doesn’t have to work as much getting blood up and down.”

Taking a more serious tone, Consuelos added, “I don’t know, we work out!”