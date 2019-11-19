Kelly Ripa Finally Gets a Las Vegas Bachelorette Party 2 Decades After Her Wedding

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas 23 years ago, so the talk show host never had a proper bachelorette party — until now.

Monday marked the first broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan‘s shows from the Paris Theater at Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this week, and the women of the Live cast were determined to treat Ripa to the quintessential Sin City hen night.

For the “never too late” celebration, the ladies checked off five “official rules” of a typical Las Vegas bachelorette party: explore the city with cocktails; do something erotic; do something tasty; dance; and — this was Ripa’s rule — get surprised by a stripper.

To check out the city with cocktails, the Ladies of Live took a spin on the LINQ’s High Roller, a massive Ferris Wheel that overlooks the Las Vegas Strip.

Ripa sported a hot pink “Bride” sash and a white cowboy hat with a veil, while her coworkers sported black and gold “Bride Tribe” t-shirts. The crew snapped selfies from atop the 550-foot wheel and enjoyed drinks from their own bartender.

“Listen, I dig it. I like what you did here,” Ripa told the group. “We’re up here, we’re in the big eye in the sky, we’re looking over all of Vegas.”

“We have the hot bartender who’s really a stripper,” the mother of three added, as the bartender turned to the camera to say, “I’m not a stripper.”

Next, the group moved on to the “provocative” variety show Absinthe — checking off the “do something erotic” — where Ripa climbed on stage to ask the performer, “Would you be interested in being my secret stripper?”

For the “do something tasty” portion of the night, Ripa and her girls hit Lisa Vanderpump‘s Cocktail Garden in Caesar’s Palace for dessert.

Once again, Ripa was on the lookout for her stripper, and asked one of the servers if he was their “pastry chef.”

“Is that your routine?” Ripa asked. “Are you the stripper?”

“Pretty sure I’m not the stripper,” he replied, to Ripa’s disappointment.

The ladies then danced the night away at the Marquee Night Club at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, where Ripa even joined the deejay on stage to spin some beats — but not without asking the deejay if he was her secret stripper. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t.

When the night was over, Ripa was expressing her disappointment that a stripper never showed up — just as a man dressed as a police officer arrived.

“Excuse me ladies, I think we’ve got a problem here, and I have a solution,” he said, opening his shirt to reveal some fake muscles.

At the end of it all, Ripa joked to Seacrest, “No actual strippers were hurt in the making of that piece.”

Ripa wed her Riverdale star husband Consuelos in May of 1996 — just one day after he proposed.

“Right before we got married, we broke up,” Ripa told Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer on the debut episode of Betches‘ Comments by Celebs podcast in July. “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped. Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married.”