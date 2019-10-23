Kelly Ripa Jokes Son Michael, 22, Is Experiencing ‘Extreme Poverty’ While Paying His Own Rent

Kelly Ripa‘s eldest son Michael Consuelos has entered the real world.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday and gave an update on how her 22-year-old son is adjusting to adult life after moving out of the family home to Brooklyn on his own.

“I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor,” she said sarcastically. “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

She said that after never having to worry about his finances, her son is now counting his pennies and eagerly awaiting the money his grandparents send as holiday gifts.

“Now that he’s living on his own, he’s called three times, ‘Halloween envelope arrived?’ ” she joked. “Just so he can have electricity. He’s experiencing being an adult.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa’s Son Gave Her a Job on a Film School Project Assigned by a Professor She’s Known for Years

Image zoom Michael Consuelos with mom Kelly Ripa Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Michael is currently a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts

Besides Michael, Ripa shares son Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 18, with husband Mark Consuelos.

Ripa, 49, also gave an update on Lola, who recently started school at NYU.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Reveals Her ‘Main Concern’ About Daughter Lola Consuelos Going to College

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

The talk show host joked that for as badly as Lola was ready to leave home and start school, it didn’t take her long to show back up at their family apartment.

“We drop her off on a Saturday and it is the end of summer vacation, so we go back out to Long Island for the rest of the summer,” Ripa recalled. “Drop her off on a Saturday. Sunday evening, our alarm trips. My daughter’s having a party on the roof of our house! She was gone 12 hours and came home.”

As for her youngest son? She quipped that Joaquin is “not allowed to apply to NYU.”

“He’s not allowed to apply in the Tri-State area,” she joked.