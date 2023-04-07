Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Took 'Vow of Chastity' After Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Scandal

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are swearing off sex now that they're coworkers, she joked on Thursday.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ripa, 52, teased to host Andy Cohen that she and her husband "have taken a vow of chastity" given that they are set to star alongside each other on Live once Ripa's current co-host, Ryan Seacrest, departs the series next week.

The subject came up after Cohen, 54, asked Ripa her reaction to the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes scandal, in which the two one-time GMA3 hosts were ousted from the program after news of their love affair broke.

After Cohen said he thought ABC should've kept Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, on the air, noting it made for "compelling" television, Ripa agreed but quipped that she and Consuelos, 52, would be abstaining from sex once they are on-air together "because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners banging on the side."

"So we promise, no banging on the side," the mother of three jokingly continued.

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on Dec. 5 after rumors of their relationship broke in November.

Following an investigation into their relationship, ABC announced Holmes and Robach would not return to their positions after "we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News" in January.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," a spokesperson added. "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Ripa is set to begin co-hosting Live! with her husband on April 17, while Seacrest's last day will air on April 14.

At Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City earlier this week, Ripa — an honoree at the annual gathering presented by Lifetime — promised the upcoming transition on her ABC syndicated daytime show would be smooth.

"It's gonna be seamless. Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug," Ripa said, also noting that Seacrest, 48 — who is departing Live after six years — and Consuelos are "like brothers."

Seacrest announced in February that he would exit Live! with plans to move back to the west coast in the spring ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

Leaving was a "tough, tough" decision, Seacrest noted on the show, and a "bittersweet" one.

He honored his bond with Ripa, both on the episode and in a statement to PEOPLE. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said Seacrest. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

"I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America," he added. "It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Ripa shared her fondness for her friendship with Seacrest as well, calling him a "dear, dear friend" on the show. "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," she shared in a statement. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

During her WWHL appearance, Ripa teased that there will be plenty of "surprises" in store for Seacrest ahead of his departure.

"We're planning lots of surprises. I will be murdered if I reveal them, but think of it as, like, a long, what would you call it? It's like a hazing. We're hazing him goodbye," she said.

"We're gonna do all of Ryan's least favorite things," Ripa continued, as Cohen teased, "Oh good! I like that."

