Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Took 'Vow of Chastity' After Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Scandal

The husband and wife duo are set to co-host Live once Ryan Seacrest departs next week

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 08:50 AM
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards; Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are swearing off sex now that they're coworkers, she joked on Thursday.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ripa, 52, teased to host Andy Cohen that she and her husband "have taken a vow of chastity" given that they are set to star alongside each other on Live once Ripa's current co-host, Ryan Seacrest, departs the series next week.

The subject came up after Cohen, 54, asked Ripa her reaction to the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes scandal, in which the two one-time GMA3 hosts were ousted from the program after news of their love affair broke.

After Cohen said he thought ABC should've kept Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, on the air, noting it made for "compelling" television, Ripa agreed but quipped that she and Consuelos, 52, would be abstaining from sex once they are on-air together "because I know how ABC does not like that, you know, TV partners banging on the side."

"So we promise, no banging on the side," the mother of three jokingly continued.

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on Dec. 5 after rumors of their relationship broke in November.

Following an investigation into their relationship, ABC announced Holmes and Robach would not return to their positions after "we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News" in January.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," a spokesperson added. "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

Ripa is set to begin co-hosting Live! with her husband on April 17, while Seacrest's last day will air on April 14.

At Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City earlier this week, Ripa — an honoree at the annual gathering presented by Lifetime — promised the upcoming transition on her ABC syndicated daytime show would be smooth.

"It's gonna be seamless. Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug," Ripa said, also noting that Seacrest, 48 — who is departing Live after six years — and Consuelos are "like brothers."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest Departing Live, Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently

Seacrest announced in February that he would exit Live! with plans to move back to the west coast in the spring ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

Leaving was a "tough, tough" decision, Seacrest noted on the show, and a "bittersweet" one.

He honored his bond with Ripa, both on the episode and in a statement to PEOPLE. "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said Seacrest. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

"I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America," he added. "It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

Ripa shared her fondness for her friendship with Seacrest as well, calling him a "dear, dear friend" on the show. "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," she shared in a statement. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During her WWHL appearance, Ripa teased that there will be plenty of "surprises" in store for Seacrest ahead of his departure.

"We're planning lots of surprises. I will be murdered if I reveal them, but think of it as, like, a long, what would you call it? It's like a hazing. We're hazing him goodbye," she said.

"We're gonna do all of Ryan's least favorite things," Ripa continued, as Cohen teased, "Oh good! I like that."

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings). Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday — Thursday nights on Bravo.

Related Articles
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa Promises 'Seamless' Handover on 'Live' Between Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos [Exclusive]
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Are Entering 'the Contractual Obligation Phase of Our Relationship'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Call 'Live' Her 'Fancy Job' Because It's When She Started Out-Earning Him
2023 Oscar Couples
Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Engaged in 'Sexual Rituals' on FaceTime — and It Once Involved a Ladder
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Insanely Jealous' at the Start of Their 26-Year Marriage
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Mark Consuelos Announces When He Will Take Over for Ryan Seacrest on 'Live' at Oscars 2023
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Excited for 'Amazing' Co-Hosting Gig with Wife Kelly Ripa but Says He Has 'Big Shoes to Fill'
Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes seen running the NYC Marathon Pictured: Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes Ref: SPL5531264 190323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run N.Y.C. Half Marathon Together
KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST
Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Ryan Seacrest Reveals What He'll Miss Most About His Time on 'Live' with 'Extremely Close' Co-Host Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Tells Kelly Ripa He Doesn't Want to Have More Kids: 'I'll Be an Older Dad'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from 'Italian Holiday' with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Lisa Rinna, Tamron Hall and More React to Ryan Seacrest's Exit from 'Live' — and Mark Consuelos's New Gig
Kelly Ripa showing her followers a glimpse at her bedroom
Kelly Ripa Offers a Peek into Her Massive Bedroom — with Husband Mark Consuelos in the Bed!
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Jalisco, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Amy Robach and TJ Holmes stop to share a smooch while enjoying some quality down time by the pool in Mexico after Valentine's Day! Pictured: Amy Robach, TJ Holmes BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Share Poolside Kiss During Mexican Getaway Following ABC Exit