Kelly Ripa Jokes That Mark Consuelos 'Used All My Cooking Spray' for Shirtless Riverdale Scenes

Kelly Ripa is joking about how her husband Mark Consuelos achieved a glistening look while shirtless on the upcoming season of Riverdale: by using all of her cooking spray!

Ripa, 48, made the hilarious quip on Sunday while promoting the CW TV show.

“Oct. 9 @thecwriverdale returns with more adult nudity and teenage hijinks,” Ripa wrote alongside a preview of the series, which shows Consuelos’ character Hiram Lodge shirtless, lifting weights in prison.

“Now I know who used all my cooking spray,” Ripa continued adding the NSFW hashtag “#daddy 💦👀.”

Consuelos, 48, toned physique even caught the eye of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who wrote, “Oh My Daddy!!!!!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Ripa has raved over her husband by calling him “Daddy.”

Earlier this month, The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host used “Throwback Thursday” on Instagram as an opportunity to share a sexy snap of her husband during a previous vacation in Corsica, the Mediterranean island off the southeastern coast of France.

In the photo, Consuelos wears a black T-shirt and sunglasses as he stares into the distance, flexes his bicep and holds the rim of his dark shades.

Behind him, the gorgeous scenery of Corsica is featured, including a stone wall, some greenery and a mountain.

“#tbt Corsica #daddy lookin for love ♥️😎👀 (definitely not asking for directions),” Ripa captioned the shot.

And again, Rinna, 56, also called him daddy.

“ZADDY 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Rinna, while celebrity fitness trainer Isaac Calpito added, “Dat daddy doh 🔥.”

Consuelos also commented on the post, but instead, had a response to Ripa’s reference about asking for directions.

“I definitely should’ve asked for some… that day. 🤣🤣,” he admitted.

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in May 1996 after meeting on All My Children and share three kids together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.