Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Husband Mark Consuelos Have a 'Hand-Holding Incompatibility'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have been married for 23 years, but it looks like even they occasionally struggle with holding hands.

On Tuesday, Ripa, 49, gave fans an amusing glimpse into her marriage with Consuelos, 48, by sharing a hilarious photo of her holding hands with the Riverdale actor on her Instagram Stories.

In the candid shot, the couple can be seen seated next to each other as Ripa — clad in a knitted sweater with gold bangles on her wrist — bends her hand in almost a 90-degree angle to in order to grasp Consuelos’ palm.

Tagging her husband’s Instagram account, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host captioned the snap, “Handholding incompatibility.”

Ripa also added a cute GIF of a Tyrannosaurus Rex struggling to reach for a jar of cookies.

Consuelos later responded to his wife by sharing the image on his own Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Poke Fun at His Snoring — and Play a Recording of It

Earlier this year, the couple — who share sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 18 — celebrated the 26th anniversary of the day they met. Ripa recounted what Consuelos had done for the sweet milestone during a Feb. 5 broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, telling cohost Ryan Seacrest that her husband surprised her with a bouquet of roses to commemorate the special occasion.

“So sweet. Isn’t that sweet?” gushed Ripa “He brought me five roses. I’m really not sure the significance of the five roses. I didn’t want to split hairs, but I thought it was really sweet.”

According to the star, Consuelos was visiting New York from Toronto, where he films Riverdale, when he showed up outside her gym with flowers.

“I left the gym and he’s standing outside,” she remembered. “I have my ear pods in and I hear, ‘Hey sexy.’ And it’s so funny, it never occurs to me that this person is talking to me. … I’m like, ‘I’m about to be mugged by somebody flirting with somebody who doesn’t even have the thoughtfulness to pay attention to me while he’s mugging her!’ So I look up and my husband is there. And he was talking to me, it turns out!”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Maury Phillips/Getty

RELATED: Mark Consuelos Sends Wife Kelly Ripa and Daughter Lola Beautiful Bouquets for Valentine’s Day

“He had flowers for me, and he said, ‘I have to tell you something. It dawned on me as I was flying home, that today is 26 years to the day since we met,’” Ripa added. “Isn’t that crazy? I said, ‘You are kidding me, how did you know that?’ He goes, ‘I worked it out in my head.’“

Ripa met Conseulos in 1994 at his screen test for All My Children. At the time, Ripa was playing Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera. Conseulos was auditioning for Mateo Santos, Haley’s love interest.

Back in 2018, Ripa said that she knew Consuelos was “the one” the second she saw a photo of him.

“They had been looking for this character for some time. They were looking really for a Latino actor … and so I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California,” Ripa told Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM radio show. “And then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director at All My Children, said, ‘I found him.’”

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa in All My Children Robert Milazzo/Walt Disney Television via Gett

RELATED: A Look Back at Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sweet Love Story

When Ripa gazed at Consuelos’ photograph, she said it was love at first sight.

“I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single girl life in the city and sort of like moving. … I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on this soap opera … [But] when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before — like I saw it,” she said. “And I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”