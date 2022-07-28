Kelly Ripa Jokes Her 'Breakout Star' Dad Joe Wants to 'Renegotiate His Deal' on Generation Gap

"I will say, I don't follow ratings — I never have," Ripa told Live co-host Ryan Seacrest, "But there seems to be this boost when Joe Ripa comes on"

Kelly Ripa's father wants a piece of the action from her latest primetime success.

During Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that her father, Joe Ripa, wants to "renegotiate his deal" after finding out he'll be a regular in her new game show Generation Gap.

"He tuned in last week and he thought he was just in the premiere episode, he did not realize he was going to be in every episode," said Kelly, 51. "So now he wants to renegotiate his deal." Joe's request was then repeated after "he found out that they're rebroadcasting it on Tuesday" and when he learned "what Hulu is."

"Oh boy," responded Seacrest, 47.

The new comedy quiz game show pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other's generations.

According to Kelly, Generation Gap is "the No. 1 show of the summer," adding, "which Joe Ripa takes total credit for."

The TV personality also revealed that her dad "has become a bit of a star" after the airing of the show. "My dad is the breakout star of Generation Gap."

She continued, "I will say, I don't follow ratings — I never have. … But there seems to be this boost when Joe Ripa comes on. People like, run to the TV. I don't know how they follow this." Seacrest replied, "I'm not surprised."

In one of the segments of the show, called "What Is Joe Ripa Trying to Sing?", Joe reads lyrics of a song for the contestants to guess what the track is.

"He tells me my sister calls him to give him voice lessons because she's dissatisfied with his spoken word versions of the song," Kelly told Seacrest. "I go, 'Welcome to the world of television. Everyone is a critic.'"

Seacrest then gave him an expert tip: "Joe, just don't read the comments. That's my only advice."

"You didn't see any of the red flags when you shot the commercial with Joe Ripa?" Seacrest asked, referring to a commercial the father-daughter filmed for Ancestry.

"No, listen, I said to Jimmy Kimmel, I was like, 'I don't think you quite know what you're getting into here' because we gave my dad in the commercial one word to say and 17 hours later I was like, 'Look, I don't know what to tell you, maybe cut the soliloquy down and edit it to the one word we need,'" the host recalled. "Because we would get these monologues–slash–soliloquies, and I was like, 'Dad, we just need you to say the one word.'"

She continued, "The word was Calabria, but what we got was a history lesson of Italy and the Italian migration and his parents' arranged marriage. I'm not kidding. I was like, 'Just say the world Calabria so we can go home.'"

"Speaking of ratings," Seacrest added, "you're doing pretty well yourself." The co-host then revealed their show is No. 1 show in daytime television. "Joe take credit for this show being No. 1 too because he was on it a couple of years ago," Kelly joked.

