Kelly Ripa isn't endorsing romantic relationships with costars — even though that's how she met her husband, Mark Consuelos.

In a conversation on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 52-year-old Live with Kelly and Ryan host explained how her relationship with Consuelos, 51, worked despite everything she believes in.

"On paper, it should not have worked," Ripa said. "I say it all the time, I'm like, How are we still married?"

She reiterated, "It shouldn't have worked. It doesn't make sense. You should not — like, I married my crush. It's very counter [to] everything I am."

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Ripa also revealed she'd believed she'd never date — let alone marry — an actor because of her practicality. "That was like on my 'no' list. Like, I will never marry an actor because there is no stability there. Right? But not only did I marry an actor, I married my costar, which is Rule No. 2: Do not involve yourself with your costar because that never works."

Part of the reason Ripa was skeptical of leaning into chemistry was a costar was because of the nature of her and Consuelos' job: "What if I'm falling in love with his character? What if it's his character I'm in love with?"

"But as it turns out," she continued, "I went against the grain of like that other voice that is like, 'This will never work. You shouldn't do this. This will be ultimately bad for you.' And I decided to take this chance."

Ripa also said Consuelos was persistent, recalling, "He was very convincing also. He was super convincing. He's a very persuasive person. And here's the other thing. This cannot be understated. He's a kind human being."

Ripa and Consuelos initially met during Consuelos' audition for All My Children. They debuted their relationship one year later in 1996 and have now been married for 26 years. They share three children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.