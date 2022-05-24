"This is a special occasion," Kelly Ripa wrote on Instagram as she celebrated a family night out with with husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin at the 2022 Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa Gets Dressed Up with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa knows the power of pink!

For Monday's 2022 Gaynor Gala at Chelsea Piers in New York City, the 51-year-old Live! host stunned in a blush tea-length silk dress, as she posed with her suit-clad husband Mark Consuelos and son Joaquin on each arm ahead of the event.

"I typically don't post twice in one day, but this is a special occasion," Ripa wrote in the caption.

She wore the dress cinched at the waist with a dramatic black-and-pink feathered belt, as Mark, 51, and Joaquin, 19, proved their mastery of black tie, looking absolutely dapper in matching suits.

Mark showed his love for the post in the comments section, dropping three red heart emojis.

Ripa also received a sweet shoutout from Lisa Rinna in the comments. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dropped in to show her support for the family, and share just how much she loves the Consuelos.

"Post away!!!! I love the last name Consuelos remember that I love that last name!!!!" Rinna, 58, wrote, to which Ripa replied: "I'm working on my end!!!!"

The couple, who celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary earlier this month, also share two other children, Michael, 24, and 20-year-old Lola.

Earlier in the day, Ripa posted a photo of her in another standout pink look on Instagram. This time, she wore a magenta suit and black blouse, sharing the news that she had wrapped filming on her new ABC game show Generation Gap.

The series, which pairs family members of different ages together to help each other answer questions about the other's generation, is set to premiere July 7. Her and Mark's company Milojo co-produced the series.

The dynamic duo also have a family-focused show on the way, entitled Family Reboot, which premieres June 17 on Disney+.