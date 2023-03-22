Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Engaged in 'Sexual Rituals' on FaceTime — and It Once Involved a Ladder

The television host admitted the virtual rituals they performed while apart were "ludicrous" on the debut episode of her SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa

Published on March 22, 2023 04:45 PM
2023 Oscar Couples
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos know how to stay connected!

During a conversation with their marriage counselor, Dr. Linda Carter, on the debut episode of Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the couple addressed how they survived being apart while Consuelos filmed on location during the pandemic.

"There were rituals. Can I tell you something? We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime," Ripa, 52, admitted.

The television personality admitted she only wanted to show her husband of 26 years her most flattering angles during their virtual chats.

"I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder," she shared. "I'm not kidding."

"I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me]," she added. "You get really close to yourself in situations where you're separated from your husband for long periods of time."

Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Ripa also teased the Riverdale alum — who is set to join his wife as co-host on Live next month, replacing Ryan Seacrest — about how he recently learned the difference between sex and intimacy.

"I'm going to blame it on the fact that I traveled so much," he explained. "A lot had to happen in the time that I was home."

"I wanted to get intimacy in and the sex in," he added as Kelly chimed in: "So they became one and the same."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest Departing Live, Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently

Ripa suggested that a "potential dealbreaker" for Consuelos, 51, would be if she "cut [him] off sexually." He agreed but clarified, "Unless you had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body]."

Ripa then shared while going through menopause, there were times she wanted to a break from sex.

"I didn't give you a break," he joked. "There have never been months [between having sex] unless I was in another country but if you just decided, 'Yeah, we're not having sex anymore,' I would probably have a problem with that."

Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa is produced by Consuelos & Ripa's Milojo Productions, in collaboration with SiriusXM. An initial slate of guests for the podcast includes Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Carol Burnett and Matthew McConaughey.

