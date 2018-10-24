From Brad Pitt to Sarah Palin: Kelly Ripa's Most Major Halloween Costumes

The Live host has happily gone all out time and time again in the name of pop culture

More
placeholder
Kate Hogan
October 24, 2018 10:28 AM
<p>Halloween has always been extra-fun on <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em>,&nbsp;and this year will be no exception. On Oct. 31, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will star on&nbsp;<em>Live&rsquo;s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt&nbsp;</em>special, <a href="https://people.com/tv/live-kelly-ryan-halloween-episode/">honoring, obviously, reboots.</a>&nbsp;The pair will reinvent nostalgic favorites throughout the episode, which will feature fan-favorite classics like&nbsp;<em>Friends</em>,&nbsp;<em>Top Gun</em>,&nbsp;<em>The Brady Bunch</em>,&nbsp;<em>Saved by the Bell</em>&nbsp;and more. Expect prizes, celebrity guest stars and, of course, some pretty crazy costumes. Ahead, a look back at some of Ripa&#8217;s best.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
2003: PAMELA ANDERSON

Halloween has always been extra-fun on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and this year will be no exception. On Oct. 31, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will star on Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt special, honoring, obviously, reboots. The pair will reinvent nostalgic favorites throughout the episode, which will feature fan-favorite classics like FriendsTop GunThe Brady BunchSaved by the Bell and more. Expect prizes, celebrity guest stars and, of course, some pretty crazy costumes. Ahead, a look back at some of Ripa’s best. 

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
2008: SARAH PALIN
Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
2009: 'THRILLER'
Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
2010: CHER
David M. Russell/Disney-ABC
pinterest
2011: TODDLERS & TIARAS
Disney-ABC Domestic TV/David Steele
pinterest
2012: LONG ISLAND MEDIUM
Disney-ABC/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua
pinterest
2012: BRAD PITT
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
pinterest
2014: ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
pinterest
2015: KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
David M. Russell/Disney ABC
pinterest
2016: DONALD TRUMP
pinterest
2017: THE REAL HANDMAIDS OF MANHATTAN
DISNEY/ABC
pinterest
2017: RYAN SEACREST
DISNEY/ABC
pinterest
2017: MATCH GAME OF THRONES
DISNEY/ABC
pinterest
2017: STRANGER THINGS
DISNEY/ABC
pinterest
2017: KYLIE JENNER & KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
DISNEY/ABC
1 of 15

Advertisement
1 of 15 Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

2003: PAMELA ANDERSON

Halloween has always been extra-fun on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and this year will be no exception. On Oct. 31, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will star on Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt special, honoring, obviously, reboots. The pair will reinvent nostalgic favorites throughout the episode, which will feature fan-favorite classics like FriendsTop GunThe Brady BunchSaved by the Bell and more. Expect prizes, celebrity guest stars and, of course, some pretty crazy costumes. Ahead, a look back at some of Ripa’s best. 

Advertisement
2 of 15 Heidi Gutman/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

2008: SARAH PALIN

3 of 15 Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

2009: 'THRILLER'

Advertisement
4 of 15 David M. Russell/Disney-ABC

2010: CHER

Advertisement
5 of 15 Disney-ABC Domestic TV/David Steele

2011: TODDLERS & TIARAS

Advertisement
6 of 15 Disney-ABC/ Lorenzo Bevilaqua

2012: LONG ISLAND MEDIUM

Advertisement
7 of 15 ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

2012: BRAD PITT

Advertisement
8 of 15 David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

2014: ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Advertisement
9 of 15 David M. Russell/Disney ABC

2015: KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Advertisement
10 of 15

2016: DONALD TRUMP

Advertisement
11 of 15 DISNEY/ABC

2017: THE REAL HANDMAIDS OF MANHATTAN

Advertisement
12 of 15 DISNEY/ABC

2017: RYAN SEACREST

Advertisement
13 of 15 DISNEY/ABC

2017: MATCH GAME OF THRONES

Advertisement
14 of 15 DISNEY/ABC

2017: STRANGER THINGS

Advertisement
15 of 15 DISNEY/ABC

2017: KYLIE JENNER & KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.