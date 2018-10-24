From Brad Pitt to Sarah Palin: Kelly Ripa's Most Major Halloween Costumes

Halloween has always been extra-fun on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and this year will be no exception. On Oct. 31, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will star on Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt special, honoring, obviously, reboots. The pair will reinvent nostalgic favorites throughout the episode, which will feature fan-favorite classics like Friends, Top Gun, The Brady Bunch, Saved by the Bell and more. Expect prizes, celebrity guest stars and, of course, some pretty crazy costumes. Ahead, a look back at some of Ripa’s best.