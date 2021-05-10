Kelly Ripa Celebrates Mother's Day with Sweet Flowers from Husband Mark Consuelos and Their Kids

Kelly Ripa was feeling the love on Mother's Day.

On her Instagram Story Sunday, Ripa, 50, showed off the floral arrangements she received from husband Mark Consuelos and their kids: daughter, Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18. "Thank you!" she captioned both posts, one of which featured an arrangement of white flowers spelling out "MOM."

Ripa also reposted the Mother's Day tribute her eldest son shared. "Happy Mother's Day to the queen of dragons," he wrote. "Thank you for everything."

kelly ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

kelly ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

kelly ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Sharing a post on her Instagram feed, Ripa celebrated "some vintage MOMS" with throwback photos from 1973, 1974 and 2003. The post included a photo of herself as a child posing with her mother, a shot of Consuelos, now 50, blowing out a cake alongside his mother as a kid, and a snap of herself with her three children in the early 2000s.

"Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality," Ripa captioned a collage. Added Consuelos alongside his video tribute, "@kellyripa … 'I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky … always.' Happy 25th."

The former All My Children costars and their kids were featured in PEOPLE's inaugural Family Issue last year. At the time, the longtime couple opened up about becoming empty nesters.

"We had our kids so young — we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," Ripa said. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly."

kelly ripa and mark consuelos familyCredit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their kids | Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Consuelos also shared what one of his famous friends once told him about the perks of living without children.