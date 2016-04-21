Michael Strahan is leaving Live! for Good Morning America, which brings up the obvious question: Who will be Kelly Ripa's new co-host?

Michael Strahanhas leftLive With Kelly and Michael to enjoy a relaxing summer before he joins Good Morning America full-time, the search for Kelly Ripa‘s new co-host is just heating up.

While no official announcements have been made about who will fill Strahan’s seat, PEOPLE has rounded up a list of possible candidates whose names have been floated – and some who we think would fit the bill.

ANDERSON COOPER

“When Regis [Philbin] left, the person Kelly wanted more than anyone else was Anderson Cooper, but he was busy launching his own talk show,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after Strahan’s announced his departure from Live “Now that he’d be free, she would love it to be him.” The seasoned journalist would undoubtedly be a good choice, considering he’s not only served as a host for his own eponymous talk show from 2011 13 and is best known for his on-air experience at CNN.

ANDY COHEN

Watch What Happens Live

and Radio Andy host is really good friends with Ripa (and Cooper for that matter), which makes for a seamless dynamic off screen – and is the majority of the reason why Ripa considers Cohen to be another one of her top choices. The issue, however, lies in their on-screen chemistry. A source tells PEOPLE that Ripa and Cohen are “such great friends in real life it might actually hurt the host chat element of things, where they each talk about what they did the night before or over the weekend, etc.”

ERIN ANDREWS

After more than a decade of working with male co-hosts, Ripa might be hoping for a change. Enter Andrews, who has proven herself to be multi-faceted, having worked as a co-host on both ESPN and Dancing with the Stars, as well as serving as a correspondent for GMA.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

We’ll take a cue from a woman who’s sat behind the desk with Strahan himself. Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell told PEOPLE Now she’s Team NPH. “I think Neil Patrick Harris would be really fun,” said Mitchell after guest-co-hosting on Live‘s April 25 episode. Just one question: How early is too early for tighty-whiteys?

MARLA MAPLES

Donald Trump‘s ex has expressed interest in hosting in the weeks since her season 22 run on Dancing With the Stars. Maples has been candid about her life as a single mother and would undoubtedly give a fresh perspective on a number of different topics.

MARK CONSUELOS

Keep it in the family! Consuelos has frequently served as guest host for his wife of 20 years in the past, giving him a one-up on the Live co-hosting gig. The pair also met on the set of All My Children, where they played husband and wife – so you just know the chemistry on screen is as genuine as it is off screen.

KHLOé KARDASHIAN

Fresh off her stint as a host for her very own talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, the youngest Kardashian sister is known for being outspoken – both in interviews and in real life – which, let’s be honest, makes for really entertaining TV. The star also has a penchant for food and fitness, which might even spark regular cooking and workout segments on Live

ALFONSO RIBEIRO

Already part of the ABC family as America’s Funniest Home Videos‘ host and a frequent guest judge and fill-in host on Dancing with the Stars, Ribeiro enthusiastically threw his hat in the ring on April 26, telling Wendy Williams that he and his wife would even be willing to relocate to New York for the gig. If that means we have a new chance to see The Carlton every morning, we might be okay with that.

SETH MEYERS AND JOSH GROBAN

Sources told PEOPLE on April 27 that Late Night‘s Meyers and Groban, who have both served as guest co-hosts on Live previously, are two of the prominent names on a short list of stars who will rotate in and out of the vacant chair next to Ripa until a more permanent replacement signs on.

ALEC BALDWIN

Alec Baldwin has the experience for the job – and possibly the desire.

“I used to guest on that show with her and guest host with her,” Baldwin told Ellen DeGeneres in May. “People say that to me every now and then. Because I have always wanted to do a show where I can stay home. I always say when you make movies, you might as well just take a dart and throw it at a map of the world The schedule you have and being able to stay home with my children is what I prefer.”

MARIO LOPEZ

Mario Lopez also addressed rumors on The Ellen DeGeneres Show – and he certainly has a fitness regime that could help him fill Strahan’s shoes.

“That’s very flattering,” the Extra host said with a laugh. “I know some people were saying that. Again, very flattering. I love Kelly. I’ve guest-hosted with her a few times. She’s awesome. … I’m looking forward to going back and guest-hosting.”