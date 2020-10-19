Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Morning Coffee' with Mark Consuelos over FaceTime While He Films Riverdale

The actor is currently in Canada to finish filming Riverdale's fourth season and begin season 5

By Jodi Guglielmi
October 19, 2020 12:17 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are continuing to prioritize spending quality time together — even if it's from hundreds of miles apart.

Ripa shared a photo of her virtual morning routine with her husband while he is away filming Riverdale.

"Morning coffee with @instasuelos," she wrote.

In the photo, Ripa and Consuelos are seen chatting over FaceTime as the Live with Kelly and Ryan host enjoys a cup of coffee.

Consuelos, 49, is currently in Canada to finish filming Riverdale's fourth season and begin season 5 after production shut down in March as a result of the coronavirus. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the entire show's cast and crew have to remain on-set in Vancouver to film until Christmas.

Ripa, meanwhile, is in New York City, where she has resumed in-studio production of Live with Kelly and Ryan

RELATED: Mark Consuelos Celebrates Kelly Ripa's 50th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You, Sexy'

Last month, Consuelos posted a sweet tribute to Ripa, counting down the days until the two are reunited.

"1 month down...3 to go....missing my home team," he wrote alongside two smiling selfies with Ripa.

The stars share daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17.

The couple has previously said they usually don't go more than "a few weeks" without seeing each other, but COVID-19 has prevented them from traveling to visit each other. Though they may be missing each other now, Consuelos and Ripa have already joked about how they plan to make up for lost time once they are finally reunited — and once all of their kids are out of the house.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Shirtless Snap of Mark Consuelos: ‘This Man Eats PB and J’

“We had our kids so young — we’d only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage,” Ripa, 49, previously told PEOPLE. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we’re looking forward to it, honestly."

Consuelos also heard about the perks of an empty nest from a famous friend. "Rob Lowe says that once your kids leave, you pretty much never put clothes on ever again; you’re just naked all the time,” he said. "So there’s that too!"

