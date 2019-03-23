Kelly Ripa Embarrasses Her Daughter Once Again by Posting Video of Dad Mark Consuelos' Abs

Kelly Ripa has no shame when it comes to her attraction for her man.

One week after Ripa, 48, hilariously mortified her daughter Lola on Instagram with a photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos showing off some PDA, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host is back at it again.

On Friday, Ripa reshared a video of her husband, 47, pulling up his gray T-shirt to reveal his impressively toned abdominal muscles on full display.

The sexy clip, featuring the dad of three putting in a mock effort to locate his phone, was originally recorded and shared by Consuelos’ Riverdale costar KJ Apa a day earlier.

“This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J. Thanks @kjapa,” Ripa captioned the video.

Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Though most of Ripa’s followers were taken aback by Consuelos’ impressive bod and ridiculously toned abdominal muscles — with many commenting flames and drooling-face emojis on the post — there was one particular person who not a fan of the video whatsoever: the couple’s teenage daughter.

“I just reported this,” wrote an unhappy and unamused Lola.

In response, Ripa hilariously clapped back, “Lola……..shouldn’t you be reading a book or something?”

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The sexy video also caught the attention of Lisa Rinna and Joel McHale, who commented on the post with their honest thoughts.

Rinna, 55, kept things straightforward, telling Consuelos: “I am dead Daddy.”

Meanwhile, McHale, 47, opted to poke fun at the actor, who plays Veronica Lodge’s father Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, by suggesting that his “missing phone” was, in fact, “with your body hair” — joking about Consuelos’ hairless chest.

Mark Consuelos KJ Apa Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Ripa has poked fun at her attraction to her husband, and inadvertently embarrassed her daughter.

Last Friday, the mom of three shared a sweet throwback of herself and her husband, writing, “#fbf 2007 Those hands 💕.” In the shot, Ripa could be seen standing in front of Consuelos, whose hands are resting below her waist.

The flirty photo and its caption didn’t sit right with Lola, yet again, who wrote, “is the caption necessary.” Ripa later replied to her daughter in the comment section with, “gurl bye,” adding a waving hand emoji.

A fan of Ripa hilariously came to the Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host’s defense, not knowing Lola was Ripa’s daughter as her Instagram username is @theyoungestyung.

“They look like great hands Kelly youngestung [sic] is jealous,” the fan wrote, to which Ripa bluntly wrote back, “No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter.”

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and family Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite Lola’s reaction, Ripa has never shied away from showing her husband of nearly 23 years some love. Last month, the star reminisced on her trip to Mexico with Consuelos with a cozy beach selfie.

“One week ago we were warm and on the same coast for 24 hours……..i love that story,” Ripa wrote alongside a shot of her and the Riverdale star cuddling up together on a sandy beach.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa Instagram

A few days later, Ripa celebrated #ManCrushMonday by showing off her husband’s abs yet again.

“#mcm followed by tired of winter Tuesday. Enjoy the heat 🔥🔥🔥 #daddy,” she saucily wrote.

The longtime loves, who first met on the set of soap opera All My Children, got married in 1996 in a non-traditional ceremony

Last year, Ripa told Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer on the debut episode of Betches’ Comments by Celebs podcast, “We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped.”

“Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married,” Ripa added.

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16.