Entertainment TV Kelly Ripa Discouraged Sarah Michelle Gellar's Move to Hollywood: 'You Think You're Going to Be a Star?' "I'm so glad Sarah Michelle Gellar did not listen to me," Ripa told her Live co-host Ryan Seacrest on Monday's episode By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 01:47 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for CNN; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kelly Ripa is thankful Sarah Michelle Gellar chose not to listen to her brutally honest career advice. During Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa recalled to co-host Ryan Seacrest how she previously advised Gellar against making a cross-country move to pursue her acting dreams in Hollywood. "I'm so glad Sarah Michelle Gellar did not listen to me," Ripa, 52, said of the actress, who later appeared as a guest on Monday's episode. "Because many years ago, when she was on All My Children and leaving, she said, 'I'm going out to California.' And I said, 'What? There's nothing in California. What are you talking about? You don't want to go out to California as a young starlet. What do you think? You think you're going to become a star? You're going to stay here where the work is! Theater! Television!'" Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Throwback Photo of Herself and Kelly Ripa: 'What Was I Thinking?!?' The two stars have been friends since meeting as costars on All My Children. Even though Ripa once discouraged her colleague and pal's career aspirations, she's happy Gellar instead went with her gut. "She was like, 'You're wrong,'" Ripa recounted. "And I'm so glad she didn't listen. She did it! She was like, 'Hold my beer, I'm going to go be a star.'" M. Von Holden/FilmMagic Gellar, of course, went on to have a successful career spanning film and television, scoring her breakout primetime role with Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003. She also starred on the big screen in include Cruel Intentions, The Grudge, Scooby-Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Buffy/Spike Reunion! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reteam on the Red Carpet Next up, she's taking on the supernatural world in her new Parmount+ drama Wolf Pack, which The Hollywood Reporter noted is being "pitched as a Buffy descendent." LIVE Kelly and Ryan Gellar notably took a break from the industry for quite some time before returning in the well-received Netflix last year's dark-humored comedy Do Revenge, which had hints of Cruel Intentions. "To come back, to get projects made, you have to pay homage to what you're known for," Gellar also told the news outlet. "If I do things that speak to the fan base — which I think these will — and gather some new people along the way, maybe I branch out again." "It's not a next act for me, but it's certainly a new chapter," she added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Wolf Pack premieres Thursday on Parmount+.