Kelly Ripa Is 'Devastated' by All My Children Costar and 'Dear Friend' John Callahan's Death

Kelly Ripa is mourning the death of her former All My Children costar, John Callahan.

Ripa, 49, held back tears as she paid tribute to Callahan on Monday, calling the late actor a “very dear friend.”

“I really had a bad weekend this weekend. A very dear friend of mine for many, many years, almost 30 years, passed away over the weekend,” she said on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “He was a great actor, a really good friend. One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He was the ex-husband of my first-born son’s godmother, Eva LaRue. His name was John Callahan. He was 66 years old — way too young to be taken from us.”

Ripa and Callahan starred alongside each other on the long-running soap for nearly a decade, playing Hayley Vaughan and Edmund Grey, respectively.

The talk-show host said she spent the weekend reflecting on her fondest memories with Callahan.

“He would say the funniest things, and we’ve all been going through our brains about all the funny Callahan-isms over the years,” she said. “He’s just one of those guys. He died way too soon.”

She also sent a message to Callahan’s daughter Kaya McKenna Callahan, whom Ripa said is close friends with her own daughter, Lola Consuelos.

“We are thinking of you, and we are just so sad and so devastated,” she said.

Callahan died Friday after suffering a massive stroke, a source told PEOPLE. He was taken to the hospital and put on life support, where his immediate family members were able to say goodbye before he was pronounced dead.

News of Callahan’s death was first shared on Saturday by the Daytime Emmys. “We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved one,” their tweet read.

Following the news of his death, Ripa posted a heartfelt Instagram.

“Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan,” Ripa wrote.