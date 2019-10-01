Kelly Ripa Says Daughter Lola, 18, ‘Loves’ College: ‘She Was Born to Live Outside the House’

Kelly Ripa‘s 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos’ college experience has been a dream come true — literally!

“She loves it, she loves it,” Ripa, 48, told guest co-host Anderson Cooper on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“When she was a little girl, like, 3 years old, she used to play dorm room in her bedroom. First she played sleep away camp, then she played dorm room,” Ripa added. “So this is like a girl who was meant to live away from us. She was born to live outside of the house!”

Ripa — who shares Lola and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16 with husband Mark Consuelos — previously revealed that Lola is currently studying music at New York University.

Michael also attends NYU but has moved out of the college’s dormitories and into his own Big Apple apartment.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Opens Up About the Unexpected Emotional Impact of Dropping Off Daughter Lola at College

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Lev Radin/Getty Images

Asked by Cooper on Tuesday if she had dropped Lola off at school, Ripa joked that her daughter’s enthusiasm to move out made for an easy process.

“Dropped her off? She jumped out of a moving car and was like, ‘Bye!’ Bye, bye!’ ” Ripa teased.

And while Lola is no longer living at home, Ripa told Cooper she’s still found a way to parent from afar.

“I’ve been on her because she has been working on this project,” Ripa explained. “I was like, ‘I want you to send me your rough draft of your song. I want to hear what you’ve laid down so far.’ And she’s been kind of blowing me off and not responding. So last night I said, ‘This is your last chance to send me what you’ve been working on.’ I don’t know what I’m going to do but I decided I would give her [an ultimatum]!”

Lola, of course, found a way out of it. “She sent me a parade of [Cooper] GIFs on our show doing funny things,” Ripa recalled. “She just kept sending them to me. And she realized quickly that I forgot all about her project.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Wishes Daughter Lola a Happy National Daughter Day: ‘I’m the Luckiest to Call You Mine’

Last month, Ripa celebrated National Daughter Day by sharing a throwback photo of Lola.

“I’m the luckiest to call you mine,” Ripa raved in the caption of the post.

In the photo, Ripa and Lola can be seen flashing wide smiles as they share a warm embrace.

Proud dad Mark, 48, joined in on the love fest, commenting, “My gals ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).