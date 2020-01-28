Kelly Ripa Dances to Shakira Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Answering the Call of the She Wolf'

Kelly Ripa is ready for Shakira‘s Super Bowl halftime show!

The morning show host, 49, showed her enthusiasm for the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s upcoming music spectacular by boogying down to Shakira in an Instagram video shared on Tuesday.

In the clip, Ripa is joined by fitness guru and choreographer Anna Kaiser — who also happens to have trained Shakira for her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance — as they perform a dance number set to the Colombian songstress’ 2001 smash hit “Whenever, Wherever.”

“Shakira Super Bowl audition. Take three,” Ripa announces in the beginning of the video, before launching into the choreographed routine.

The TV star also joked about trying out to be one of Shakira’s backup dancers in the video’s caption, writing on Instagram, “Answering the call of the #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition.”

“Introducing your newest back up dancers! 👯‍♀️” Kaiser wrote on her personal account. “@shakira we are ready for you!”

Shakira is set to perform during this Sunday’s Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez.

While she’s remained tight-lipped about her halftime show, Shakira, 42, did give her followers a glimpse of how she’s preparing for the big day by sharing a workout video on her Instagram on Monday.

The clip, which also features Kaiser, shows the pop star working out at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie, Florida.

“I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry,” Shakira told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show last October.

“It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people,” she continued. “Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 2 on Fox.