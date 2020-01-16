Kelly Ripa Reveals She Cried 'Tears of Joy' Watching Old Home Movies of Daughter Lola

Time is going by too fast for Kelly Ripa.

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mother of three recalled that her daughter Lola recently asked to “put on DVDs” of when she and brothers Joaquin, 16, and Michael, 22, were little.

“She wanted to see, in particular, a ballet recital where she refused to dance and started yelling at me to put the camera away,” Ripa, 49, told co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Which is truly a classic, and one of the great cinematic moments of our family — where she just stopped and she’s dressed like a little bird and she’s like, ‘Put it away!’ “

“And she just refuses to dance,” Ripa continued. “You see the camera go down. You can hear my mom laughing hysterically. And she’s like, ‘She’s just like you were.’ “

The trip down memory lane, which happened over college freshman Lola’s winter break from New York University, evoked some intense emotions for Ripa and Mark Consuelos, 48, her husband of 23 years.

“Mark was home and we were watching these movies together and he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, ‘We’ve really built a life together.’ And I got so emotional,” she shared. “When you cry in front of your kids, it terrifies them. They’re just not sure why. They were like, ‘Why are you crying? Are you okay?’ I was like, ‘No, these are tears of joy. These aren’t tears of anger or rage.’ “

“What he said was so simple but so impactful. You are lucky because your kids are so close to you — they wanted to watch themselves with you, still to this day,” said Seacrest, 45.

“He reached over and he just touched me with his hand on my hand and I just got very emotional,” Ripa said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to be [an old married couple], sitting on the beach, sending pictures to the kids.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa (L) and daughter Lola Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ripa and her Riverdale actor husband regularly share photos, both current and throwback, of their three children on social media, from family vacations to simple everyday moments.

Over the New Year’s Eve holiday, the proud parents spent time with their two sons (Lola was out of the country, in Egypt, with boyfriend Tarek Fahemy), with Ripa sharing a photo of the group ringing in 2020 together.

In the snapshot, posted to Ripa’s Instagram Story on New Year’s Day, she sat in front of Mark as they were flanked by their two boys and three other adults. Huge gold balloons spelling out “2020” floated behind the septet.

“About last night,” Ripa wrote on top of the image, adding an animated GIF that read, “2020 MOOD.”