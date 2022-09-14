Kelly Ripa Clears Up False Narrative She Nearly Died During Sex with Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is setting the record straight about a story involving herself and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa's co-host Ryan Seacrest mentioned how he's "been reading the press" surrounding the longtime couple.

The story making rounds across the web comes from Ripa's upcoming memoir Live Wire, where she details how she once passed out while being physically intimate with her 51-year-old Riverdale alum husband.

One version of the story being reported is that Ripa, 51, nearly died at the time — but as she pointed out, that's not what happened.

"Those are accurate stories too," she said sarcastically. "I sent Ryan an article because his knee hurt and I said, 'I'll make you feel better.'"

To that, Seacrest, 47, then explained: "I was at the knee doctor yesterday and she sent me the article about how she almost died during sex with Mark. I said, 'Well, the pain has just gone away!'"

Ripa, in turn, called out the perpetuation of a false narrative surrounding what she wrote.

"I'm talking to the outlet that printed this specifically. If you're not going to bother to read the book and you're going to read an article about the book, then at least read the [right] article," she said. "Because no, I did not almost die having sex at Jimmy Buffett's house."

Maury Phillips/Getty

"But what a great story! My knee was instantly healed," Seacrest said as Ripa replied, "It's an incredible story, and I wish it were true. It's just not.

Added Ripa, "Thank God my parents don't know how to read the news on their phones."

In Ripa's book, out Sept. 27, she opens up about the time she was physically intimate with Consuelos six months after welcoming their firstborn child, Michael. She wound up fainting after a pair of ovarian cysts burst, later waking up in the hospital.

"My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away," she said in an excerpt from the book, per Haute Living. "Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted. There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I'm flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst."

Upon becoming less disoriented, the talk show host then realized Consuelos hastily dressed her in a not-so-flattering outfit.

"Here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need," she continued. "It's still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn't realize I had come to."

Ripa has been married to Consuelos since 1996. In addition to son Michael, 25, the twosome share daughter Lola, 21, and son Joaquin, 19.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).