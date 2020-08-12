The morning show host has been filming Live with Kelly and Ryan remotely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Viewer Who Criticized Her and Ryan Seacrest's 'Lack of Personal Grooming'

Kelly Ripa has no time for haters.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 49, clapped back at an Instagram user on Monday after the commenter claimed that Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest had been displaying a "lack of personal grooming" on their morning talk show amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It all started when Ripa shared a promotional video for the upcoming season of the Live with Kelly and Ryan, in which the two hosts are seen brushing their teeth and getting dressed in preparation for a broadcast.

"The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming," one user commented. "I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys."

Ripa quickly responded, "we are dressed. FCC rules, not mine."

"I'll bring it up at the next meeting," she added in another quip.

This was not the first time Ripa addressed criticism over her appearance while working remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. In May, Ripa responded to viewers who thought she and Seacrest, 45 looked shiny while doing their own makeup at home, saying on-air, "Certain things don’t matter any more and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter."

"First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, 'How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show,' " she said.

Ripa went on to say that viewers will never see her host a show from her bed "because I keep telling myself, 'You’re a professional and this is still a TV show and the days matter.' "

"It’s my mantra," she continued.

Ripa has been candid about doing her own hair and makeup while working from home, documenting her gray roots and revealing that she started digging into 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos' makeup arsenal as part of her Live with Kelly and Ryan glam.

”I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help,” she said in April. “All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.”

“I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything,” Ripa added.