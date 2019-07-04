Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Husband Mark Consuelos of Skipping Out on Family Time

There’s a new clap back queen in town, and her name is Kelly Ripa!

On Tuesday, Ripa, 48, shared a steamy snap of her husband Mark Consuelos shirtless in beautiful blue water, showing off his impressive upper body muscles.

“An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation,” Ripa captioned the photo.

While the sexy snap garnered plenty of attention from other celebrities and fans, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who wrote in a comment, “Thank you Kelly 🔥” — some used the moment as an opportunity to criticize the Riverdale star, 48.

“He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids,” an Instagram user wrote, adding a crying face emoji.

Ripa promptly responded, “He’s on vacation WITH us. He’s a multitasker.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Troll Who Says She’s ‘Too Old’ for Husband Mark Consuelos

Ripa and her family have been on vacation since last week, and both she and Mark have been documenting the sunny getaway to their social platforms.

The mother of three caught some attention herself while on the trip, after posting a stunning photo of herself in a white bikini and beach coverup snapped by her 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos.

“Sous le soleil avec #papa(Not pictured)” Ripa wrote in the caption. The French phrase translates to “under the sun with #papa.”

Holly Robinson Peete also commented on the photo, writing, “Damn sis,” while Mark’s Riverdale costar Marisol Nichols added, “Stunning!!!”

Mark has also shared some great family photos from the trip, including one of the whole crew at sunset.

“Entourage…(said w/French accent),” he wrote in the caption.

Before Ripa’s fun in the sun ended, she also shared a sweet throwback photo of Mark and their three kids — Lola, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal the Lessons They’ve Taught Their Kids About Beauty and Style

The throwback photo was taken eight years ago in 2011, as the foursome smile atop a beautiful bluff with the ocean in the background on one side and old buildings on the other.

She shared a photo from their current trip, as well, writing jokingly in the comment that the walls behind them got smaller.