Kelly Ripa Hilariously Claps Back at Troll Who Compared Her to Cardboard Cut-Out 

Kelly Ripa is clapping back at a troll who compared her to a cardboard cutout.

It all started on Thursday when Jerry O’Connell shared a photo of Ripa, 48, to promote her upcoming appearance on the premiere episode of his new talk show Jerry O.

“My friend @KellyRipa is my first guest!” O’Connell excitedly wrote. “Submit your questions for Kelly in the comments and I may ask her for your question on Monday, during the premiere of the @jerryshow!”

That’s when the social media user decided to take aim at Ripa.

“Why? There are so many interesting people out there who don’t already have way too much time on tv, why her (or any other cardboard cutout tv like seacrest etc.),” the individual wrote, questioning O’Connell’s decision.

Image zoom Jerry O/Instagram

“Even you can’t transcend the boringness of that kind of guest,” the person wrote, also in reference to Ripa’s Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Cruel disappointment.”

Ripa was quick to defend herself, cooly writing back “Well Vanessa, it’s August, so non cardboard cutout tv people are in Italy, and truth be told, I’m pretty exciting.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Troll Who Says She’s ‘Too Old’ for Husband Mark Consuelos

Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos also backed her up writing, “I conquer… very exciting.”

This isn’t the first time Ripa has had to set a fan straight.

Last month, the star shared a steamy snap of Consuelos, 48, from their vacation shirtless in beautiful blue water, showing off his impressive upper body muscles.

“An actor prepares………..for the end of vacation,” Ripa captioned the photo.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While the sexy snap garnered plenty of attention from other celebrities and fans, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who wrote in a comment, “Thank you Kelly 🔥” — some used the moment as an opportunity to criticize the Riverdale star.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal the Lessons They’ve Taught Their Kids About Beauty and Style

“He spends a hell of a lot of his time working out should spend it with his wife and kids,” an Instagram user wrote, adding a crying face emoji.

Ripa promptly responded, “He’s on vacation WITH us. He’s a multitasker.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, share three kids — Lola, 18, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.