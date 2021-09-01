On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, shared a selfie of herself and husband Mark Consuelos enjoying a sunset on the beach

Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Claims She Used a Filter in Beach Selfie: 'It's Just the Angle'

Kelly Ripa is looking timeless — without the help of a filter!

On Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, shared a selfie of herself and husband Mark Consuelos enjoying a sunset on the beach. The couple was all smiles as they lounged in their chairs on the sand, with the mom-of-three implying in the caption that they brought "cheese and a baguette" to share.

Many of Ripa's followers commented on her and Consuelos' youthful appearances in the photo. "You look like teenagers! ❤️," one person wrote.

However, another apparently swore that Ripa did some photo editing to the snap in a now-deleted comment. "How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? [raised-eyebrow emoji] must be a relaxing holiday!" one user wrote, which, according to E! News, prompted another to reply: "As beautiful as she is it's def a filter!"

Ripa fired back at the assumption, writing: "If it was a filter i would look amazing. It's just the angle and sunset light." As of Wednesday afternoon, her response still appears on the post but comments have been limited.

On her Instagram Story, Ripa re-shared the photo alongside another version that had a filter over it. In the filtered version, her face is clearly smoother and gives off the appearance that Ripa is wearing a full face of makeup.

"Spot the difference?" she wrote on the slide, adding a thinking emoji.

Ripa and Consuelos are now empty nesters after sending their youngest, 18-year-old son Joaquin, off to college. Last week, the talk show host gave followers a glimpse of life at home without their kids, posting a selfie on the couch with Consuelos.

"So far we are crushing this empty nest thing," she captioned the Sunday Instagram post. The couple, who tied the knot in May 1996 after meeting the year before on the set of All My Children, also shares son Michael, 24, and daughter Lola, 20.

Earlier this month, the University of Michigan's wrestling team announced that Joaquin would attend the school as a member of the team. "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program," Joaquin commented on the announcement in March.

Lola is starting her junior year at NYU this fall, where Michael graduated virtually from their Tisch School of Arts in May 2020.

Michael praised his parents' marriage earlier this month. "They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I try to conduct myself the way I think they would."

"One hundred percent they're relationship goals, and it's weird because I've been with them the longest," the couple's firstborn child added. "Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it."