Kelly Ripa Jokes About 'Making' Son Joaquin with Mark Consuelos' on Teen's Birthday Tribute

Kelly Ripa is at it again!

Ripa, 50, left a cheeky comment on husband Mark Consuelos' Instagram tribute to their son Joaquin Consuelos in honor of his 18th birthday on Wednesday.

"Happy 18th Birthday Quino! @kellyripa our little guy is all grown up. We love you Joaquin!" Mark, 49, captioned his social media post, which featured an array of pictures of Joaquin over the years.

Unable to resist the moment, Ripa commented, "You know what? Making him was so much fun," alongside five red heart emojis.

In response, the Riverdale actor noted that Joaquin was "#madeinmontreal."

Fans of the pair — who are never ones to shy away from leaving flirty comments on each other's social media posts — shared their love for the couple and their hilarious banter in the comments section.

"You two are the BEST!!" one user wrote as another added, "So funny!"

One other user said, "Kelly you're so bad!! I LOVE it!!!! You guys are sexy hot!! 🥰💚," as another referred to the pair's middle child, daughter Lola Consuelos, writing, "I'm sure Lola is somewhere gagging and rolling her eyes."

Lola previously spoke to PEOPLE about her parents' social media habits, noting that her mom's occasional "belfie" is "ridiculous" and how she simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad.

Ripa also posted a video on Instagram for Joaquin's birthday, sharing a sweet montage of photos of him growing up.