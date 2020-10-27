Kelly Ripa Channels Joe Exotic for Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween Extravaganza

"This year's extravaganza includes a purrrrrr-fect twist on the most talked-about TV show of the year," a press release for Friday's show teases

And the countdown to Live with Kelly and Ryan's annual Halloween extravaganza begins!

Ahead of the spooky special show on Friday, PEOPLE can reveal an exclusive sneak peak at what co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have in store.

In the teaser for the Halloween celebration, titled, Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life, the duo dress up in a variety of costumes, including Ripa, 50, as Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Seacrest, 45, as a big cat.

While the Halloween special will look a little different this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ripa and Seacrest will put a "wacky spin on the craziness of 2020," a press release teases.

"This year's extravaganza includes a purrrrrr-fect twist on the most talked-about TV show of the year, a tongue-in-cheek take on how pandemic protocols could dramatically change many favorite reality shows, a hilarious look at the online trends that had the whole country obsessed during lockdown, a virtual singalong that only Live could produce and much, much more," the release continues.

Joining Ripa and Seacrest this year for the show will be actress Kristin Chenoweth, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Dr. Pimple Popper's Dr. Sandra Lee and Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif from Botched.

The show will also include the annual Halloween costume contest. With no fans in-studio, the contest is going virtual. Winners will be awarded prizes totaling $10,000.