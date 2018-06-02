Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Michael's 21st Birthday with Adorable Look Back: 'Love You BIG'

Kelly Ripa gave birth to her eldest child 21 years ago today — and she’s celebrating the milestone with a touching look back at his life so far.

On Saturday, the proud mom shared a video filled with several of Michael Consuelos’ picture-perfect memories from the past two decades.

“21 years ago today the galaxy was shooketh!” the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 47, wrote in the caption.

“Happy birthday HE! We love you BIG,” she added, including several celebratory emojs.

Mark Consuelos added to the celebration on social media, posting a photo of the couple’s son surrounded by mountains and looking out into the distance.

“‘Go West Young Man..’ Happy 21st birthday Michael,” wrote the Riverdale actor, 47. “Our love for you is only matched by our pride.. xoxo Dad.”

Michael’s big birthday comes a few weeks after his loving parents — who also have children Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15 — celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in the Bahamas.

“I’m not gonna lie. The mrs. And I got into some freaky shizzzzz this weekend…#itsbetterinthebahamas #anniversaryweekend,” Consuelos joked of an Instagram showing the duo striking tricky acroyoga (acrobatics and yoga) poses.

The month also brought on a work anniversary for Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, who celebrated one year of being her Live co-host on May 1.