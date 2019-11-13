Kelly Ripa Celebrates Mark Consuelos Making PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Issue: ‘There’s Daddy’

Kelly Ripa is proud to be married to one sexy man.

Hours after PEOPLE revealed that John Legend had been named its Sexiest Man Alive 2019, Ripa gave a shout-out to husband Mark Consuelos, who was named one of the issue’s Men of the Year.

During her Live with Kelly & Ryan talk show on Wednesday morning, Ripa praised Consuelos, who posed for the annual issue.

“Page 101. Daddy,” Ripa, 49, said as she showcased Consuelos’ page to the audience. “There’s daddy.”

“Look at daddy,” said co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Can we talk about the expression?”

In the image, Consuelos, 48, gives a smolder to the camera while sporting a black denim jacket with a popped collar.

“He’s slightly terrified,” Ripa joked.

RELATED: A Look Back at Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sweet Love Story

Ripa also shared the photo of Consuelos on Instagram and captioned the post, “The Sexiest Man(s) alive year after year! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @people #sexiestmanalive.”

In addition, she posted a hilarious snap of Seacrest, 44, who recreated the sizzling look of the Riverdale actor.

On his own Instagram account, Seacrest uploaded the lookalike photos of himself and Consuelos while congratulating the actor.

“You vs. the guy she tells you not to worry about,” wrote Seacrest. “Congrats @instasuelos on making @People’s sexy men list 2019, and being Ripa’s Sexiest Daddy Alive for another year.”

RELATED: EGOTSMA! John Legend’s Journey from ‘Awkward’ Freshman to Sexiest Man Alive: ‘I’m Pretty at Ease with Myself Now’

Image zoom Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE for the issue, Consuelos said he values “a sense of humor” when it comes to his relationship with Ripa, to whom he has been married for 23 years and shares three children: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16.

“I would also say intelligence, but you already have to be smart to be funny,” said Consuelos.