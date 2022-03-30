Kelly Ripa Celebrates 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos as He Turns 51: 'Happy Birthday Sexy'

"Appropriately, it is hump day on my immortal beloved Mark Consuelos' birthday," Kelly Ripa said on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa is celebrating the love of her life on his special day.

As her husband, Mark Consuelos, turned 51 on Wednesday, Ripa posted several photos on her Instagram Story to honor him. In addition to some solo images of the Riverdale actor, she included pictures of Consuelos with their children: daughter Lola, 20, and sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @instasuelos," she captioned a photo of them. "Happy birthday sexy," she wrote alongside another photo.

Ripa, 51, also celebrated Consuelos on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan and joked about being a few months older than him.

"Appropriately, it is hump day on my immortal beloved Mark Consuelos' birthday! Love of my life," she said. "You know, the exciting part about him turning 51 is that now when I read articles about us it's no longer going to be, 'The 51-year-old TV presenter and her 50-year-old husband, actor Mark Consuelos.' "

Kelly Ripa Credit: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The mom of three continued, "Now it will be like, 'The pair, a combined 102...' So it's very funny, he's 6 months older than me but to hear him tell it — 'I robbed the cradle, I took his youth, I'm on the prowl.' I'm like, 'I'm 6 months older than you, what are you talking about?' He's like, 'We were born in different years!' "

Since eloping in 1996, Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 25 years.

Over the years, the longtime couple has been candid about many aspects of their relationship. They have previously described their marriage to be "almost old-fashioned."

"What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive … we're progressive people," Ripa said on the Double Date podcast in April 2021. "And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles."

Meanwhile, Consuelos once told Esquire that he felt he was "just getting" marriage after more than a decade in.

"I don't think I could give anybody advice," he said in 2019. "I guess sometimes you see these public marriages end and you wonder, 'Really? You're going to quit now? It's just been a couple of years. Maybe you should try to stick it out.'"