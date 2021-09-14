Kelly Ripa Celebrates Husband Mark Consuelos with Beach Day Selfie: '#MCM Now and Forever'

Using the hashtag for Man Crush Monday, Kelly Ripa gave husband Mark Consuelos a sweet shout-out alongside a selfie from the beach

Kelly Ripa is still crushing on her husband 25 years later!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 50, shared an image of herself with husband Mark Consuelos on Monday that showed the pair smiling on a sunlit beach.

The mother-of-three wore a white layer over a pink top next to a shirtless Consuelos, also 50, showing off his toned chest.

Ripa smiled sweetly in the photo, starting her caption off with the hashtag for Man Crush Monday.

"#mcm now and forever (a day at the beach)," Ripa wrote.

The pair, who met on the set of their soap opera All My Children, eloped in 1996 and share sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 20.

Earlier this month, Ripa admitted that it was "really hard" dropping off her youngest son at the University of Michigan for his first semester of college.

"We became empty nesters," she said on last Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard."

"My kids had this thing that they used to love that I did when they were little. I would tuck them in bed, give them kisses and cuddles, and then I would say goodnight and I would leave and then I would come back and say, 'One more, one more,' and they would giggle and laugh. Then they would squeal and scream and it was always exciting," she recalled.

"Then they got to be 15, 16 and they were like, 'It's weird.' They're like, filing a restraining order. ... So during the pandemic, when they all moved back home — Joaquin was still back at home at the time — they were in my room, it my 50th birthday, and the kids said, 'Can we sleep in your room tonight so that when you wake up as 50, we're there?' " Ripa continued.

"So I kissed them all goodnight and Lola was like, 'Do the thing you used to do.' I said okay and I left my own room and was like, 'Here I come, one more!' And they loved it. They loved it. Then I started doing it again, whenever they were home, I would do it. And Joaquin, I did it until [he moved]. It was cute again!"