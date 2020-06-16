Kelly Ripa Celebrates Daughter Lola Consuelos' 19th Birthday: ‘I’m So Proud of Her’

Happy birthday, Lola!

Kelly Ripa is celebrating her daughter Lola’s 19th birthday, sharing on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that her family will mark the occasion with sushi takeout and a homemade red velvet cake.

Ripa, 49, also revealed Lola’s top birthday request: “[Lola] told us all she wanted to do was sleep in for her birthday.”

Co-host Ryan Seacrest joked in response, "She said that to you but what she meant was, 'Mom, I’d love for you to walk in while I’m fast asleep on a national television show and say happy birthday so America and Canada can see it all unfold.'"

"That’s a good idea," Ripa — who also shares sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos — said with a laugh. "That’s a really good idea."

"The days are long but the years are short… I’ve blinked and my daughter is 19 years old," she added, getting sentimental about Lola growing up. "I’m so proud of her.”

On Instagram, Ripa posted a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter alongside a number of throwback photos of Lola, a student at New York University.

“Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung my baby girl,” she wrote. “The heart and soul of our family. We love you BIG! ♥️❤️♥️❤️❤️♥️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”

Consuelos shared a similar post in honor of Lola’s birthday, writing, “Happy 19th Bday @theyoungestyung. We love you!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” with a series of adorable photos featuring a baby Lola.

In April, Ripa said she has been relying on Lola for both her beauty products and her clothes while taping her early-morning show from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help,” Ripa shared with her at-home audience. “All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on.”

“I realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything,” she added. “So now I’m just in an 18-year-old self-tanner and workout clothes.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola on Live with Kelly and Ryan ABC

In an earlier episode, Ripa and Seacrest both said that they’ve run out of things to wear while working remotely — so much so that Ripa is now borrowing Lola’s clothes.

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” she said. “It’s gone there.”

In March, Lola made a guest cameo on her mom’s talk show and opened up about “being under lockdown” with her parents.