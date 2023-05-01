Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos

The longtime couple, who met on the set of All My Children, now co-host Live with Kelly and Mark

By
Published on May 1, 2023 02:24 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa is celebrating 27 years of marriage to husband Mark Consuelos!

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host toasted their mutual milestone Monday with a carousel of photos on her Instagram Story.

"Love of My Life," Ripa, 52, wrote over a photo from their wedding day, while another snap featured the two grinning at one another along with the words "Happy Anniversary."

A third image showed Ripa and the 52-year-old Riverdale actor smiling in front of the iconic LOVE sculpture with the caption "27 Years!"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Anniversary
Kelly Ripa Instagram

Fans of the couple also chimed in congratulatory sentiments, which Ripa also shared, acknowledging their love — and the fact that Ripa and Consuelos now have a career connection too.

"The best costars in life and great cohosts on @livekellyandmark," wrote one follower.

Over the weekend, the husband and wife brought their love affair to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where Kelly jokingly called herself and her husband "nerds" as they posed for photos with Dr. Anthony Fauci, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle and ABC correspondent Rachel Scott.

The couple, who share sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 21, met on the set of All My Children and eloped in Las Vegas one year later, on May 1, 1996.

Succession's Brian Cox joined Ripa on Live in March, when they each reminisced about saying "I do" in Sin City.

"How was your Vegas wedding?" Cox, 76, asked Ripa, who replied: "You know, so far so good."

"No, I mean the day, the day in Vegas," Cox clarified.

Ripa then joked, "You know, I can't barely remember it, it was a long time ago."

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

