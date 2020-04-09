Kelly Ripa Says She 'Cannot Wait' to Hug Her and Husband Mark Consuelos' Parents

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/ Instagram; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Kelly Ripa is waiting for the day she can stop social distancing from her family.

As she continues to self-isolate in her home with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, the morning talk show host, 49, shared a sweet photo of her parents and in-laws on her Instagram on Wednesday, telling fans she “cannot wait” for the moment she can finally see them in person again.

“Cannot wait to hug these four. (Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law)” she caption the shot. “Will hug in any order or first come first serve ♥️♥️♥️♥️ circa 2005.”

Ripa’s post came just hours after she unexpectedly teared up while talking about being away from her relatives during an episode of Live and Kelly and Ryan, in which she revealed that some of her kids “won’t hug” her even though they’ve been living together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa confessed to cohost Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

Ripa shares daughter Lola, 18, and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos, 49.

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she explained as she held back tears. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

“Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” Ripa said, before pivoting the conversation back to a lighter subject. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”

During the episode, the mother of three also opened up about plans that her family has had to put on hold due to the pandemic — including attending son Michael’s graduation ceremony and her father having to postpone a previously scheduled surgery.

“I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks. And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can’t obviously have now for so many myriad reasons,” she said. “He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college.”

“It was such a big talking point in our house,” Ripa continued. “Again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But … it is what it is, you know what I mean? Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all.”

While stress of social distancing may have started to take its toll Ripa, her daughter Lola seems to be handling New York’s stay-at-home order pretty well.

In March, the New York University freshman appeared alongside her mother on Live with Kelly and Ryan and admitted that “being under lockdown” with her parents and siblings has been “not as bad” as she initially thought.

“I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us,” she said. “A lot more family time, which is great.”

As of April 9, there have been at least 450,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 16,231 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.