Kelly Ripa Calls Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael Her Man Crushes

Kelly Ripa can’t get enough of her family.

The daytime talk show host, 49, shared a sweet photo of Mark Consuelos and their eldest son, Michael, taken from their joint appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday, calling the two men her crushes in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Playing off the popular #ManCrushMonday hashtag, Ripa captions the snap “#mc” and “#mc2” along with a tag of her husband’s Instagram and a graphic of the now-viral $120,000 banana art piece from Art Basel.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: A Look Back at Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sweet Love Story

In the picture, Consuelos — who was named one of PEOPLE’s Men of the Year — can be seen sharing a laugh with his son.

The shot was taken during a cooking segment on Live with Kelly & Ryan this week, in which Ripa and her family shared their favorite recipe for Mexican wedding cakes.

Despite spending a lot of his childhood on set with Ripa, Michael said he still gets nervous whenever he’s asked to appear on camera.

“I’m only here because my two younger and cuter siblings said no,” he joked. “First born, third asked.”

Ripa and Consuelos are also proud parents to daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sweetest Family Snaps

In October, Ripa announced on Instagram that she was producing her son’s film school project.

“When your son gives you a job…….💕🎬💫👁 #filmschool #tvshow #producer,” Ripa captioned a photo of herself and Michael smiling.

Ripa then discussed her new “gig” on her talk show, revealing that she has a very special connection to the professor who assigned the project, as he was a director on All My Children for 11 years and was responsible for casting her and and her husband on the soap, which is how they met.

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos Kelly Ripa/Instagram

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Video of Her Christmas Tree Decorated with Pictures of Her Entire Family

“When Michael was touring all the film schools … he got into several film schools and he was trying to make a decision and he kept waiting for a sign, something to hit him in the head,” Ripa explained to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. “Because wherever he was, that’s what he liked, so he kept waiting for the sign.”

That sign finally came to Michael while he was touring NYU with his mom and they ran into the now-professor.

“We’re walking down the hallway and I hear a voice I know [say], ‘Consuelos!’” Ripa recalled. “He turns around and I see Chris Goutman, who was our director at All My Children … I worked with him for 11 years.”

“And he goes, ‘You have to come here because I am literally the reason you exist!’” Ripa added. “And that’s how he made a decision!”