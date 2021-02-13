Kelly Ripa Calls Mark Consuelos the 'GOAT Husband' as She Shares How They Stay Connected amid COVID Pandemic

"You are the GOAT husband among the GOAT 10,000000000000 other things," Kelly Ripa wrote on Instagram

Near or far, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have nothing but love for each other.

On Friday, the longtime couple exchanged adoring messages after Glamour published an interview with Ripa, 50, about her 20-year career on daytime television.

"Fantastic @glamourmag article about my valentine @kellyripa ..congrats on 20. So proud of you," Consuelos, 49, wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of the article.

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host sweetly replied in the comments, "You are the GOAT husband among the GOAT 10,000000000000 other things ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In the Glamour profile, Ripa spoke about her "flirty" online conversations with Consuelos, sharing that the pair often turn to using social media and Zoom to stay connected as COVID-19 precautions have prevented her from visiting the actor on the set of Riverdale in Canada.

"If I get two weeks off, say for spring break, and I go to visit him in Vancouver, I would have to leave the day I got out of quarantine. So that's really a lot of time and energy for a booty call," she joked. "Once in a while we'll leave a flirty comment on each other's posts. And then, obviously, that blows up into something else, especially when he gets disgusting."

Recently, the couple created buzz on social media when Consuelos commented on a photo of Ripa wearing a hoodie that reading "More Glitter Less Twitter."

"Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend," he wrote, prompting Ripa to reply, "😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush."

While the duo aren't afraid to show their love in the comments section, they aren't a fan of sliding into each other's DMs, according to Ripa.

"We don't really DM, no," Ripa — who shares daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, with Consuelos — said in her interview with Glamour. "We'll do, like, a Zoom call."

Lola opened up about her parents' social media habits last August, joking to PEOPLE in a joint interview with her mom that Ripa's occasional "belfie" is "ridiculous" and how she simply ignores the "thirst trap" photos of her dad.

"I thought you were going to say I shouldn't post thirst trap pictures of your dad," Ripa said.