Kelly Ripa Calls Husband Mark Consuelos the 'Best' Dad in Sweet Father's Day Tribute

Kelly Ripa is wishing husband Mark Consuelo a special Father's Day in the sweetest way!

On Sunday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 49, shared a sweet tribute to some of the most special men in her life.

"Shout out to the dads! Aka #daddies #fathers #pops #papa i am lucky enough to have the best father, father in law and father for my kids. Love you gents ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote alongside a series of family photos, which included some throwback shots of her husband with their three children, daughter Lola, 19 and sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17.

In his own tribute pos, Consuelos thanked his father Saul for teaching him the ropes when it comes to being a dad.

"Happy Father’s Day dad.. I learned it from you. ♥️🇲🇽♥️," he wrote.

Getting into the Father's Day spirit a few days early, on Thursday, Ripa shared a heartwarming photo of Consuelos, 49, holding their daughter, Lola, when she was a newborn.

"#tbt father day 2001 featuring a newcomer on the scene @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️,"she captioned the snapshot.

The couple and their children have been quarantining together in the Caribbean amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The family of five were on a trip together when ABC instructed them to shelter in place, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put,” the source said.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," said Ripa, according to a source at a virtual town hall with ABC employees moderated by Sandy Kenyon. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Ripa and Conseulos got married on May 1, 1996, eloping in Las Vegas after meeting two years earlier when he screen-tested for All My Children.

At the time, Ripa was playing Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera. Conseulos was auditioning for Mateo Santos, Haley’s love interest.

Back in 2018, Ripa said that she knew Consuelos was “the one” the second she saw a photo of him.