Kelly Ripa & Over 300 Ballet Dancers Break Guinness World Record for Most People Balancing en Pointe

More than 300 ballet dancers in New York have broken a world record!

Kelly Ripa was one of 306 people that gathered on West 67th Street in New York City on Tuesday to break the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously, beating the previous record-holding number of 245, which was set in Orlando in 2011.

The dancers participating in the world record attempt — which was part of Live with Kelly and Ryan‘s “Record Breaker Week” — were not allowed to come off pointe or touch one another during the minute, but were allowed to move.

Ripa, 48, was joined by Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside, both principle dancers with the American Ballet Theatre, and Tiler Peck, Lauren Lovette and Maria Kowroski, principle dancers with the New York City Ballet.

Before the group went up on tiptoe, the talk show host admitted that she had some nerves about balancing for an entire minute en pointe.

“I think a minute is a lot longer than you think it is, if you’re doing anything and trying to do it well,” Ripa told her co-host Ryan Seacrest, adding that she hadn’t danced en pointe for decades.

“My plan is to smile a lot, and I think that if you’re looking at my teeth, you won’t notice my feet,” she joked. “That’s a good plan, right?”

But by the time the clock only had 20 seconds to go, Ripa was feeling confident. “We’re gonna do it guys, I can feel it!” she said.

The official Guiness World Record keeper led the crowd of dancers in a countdown, and the professional ballerinas on stage with Ripa exchanged high fives over the achievement.

Ripa later posted a celebratory Instagram post, writing “Lo hicimos!” — “We did it!” in Spanish — in the caption of a photo of herself, Boylston, Whiteside, Seacrest, Peck, Lovette, Kowroski and the record keeper.

The mother of three had been practicing for Tuesday’s big moment and shared a photo of herself in her pointe shoes last month along with the caption, “Practice makes……um…….something?”

She also posted another photo of her graceful balancing act one day before the attempt.

“This job really keeps me on my toes,” she wrote in the caption, inviting participants to join in. “Calling all ballet dancers! We are attempting @guinnessworldrecords Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously tomorrow sep 10. Go to KellyandRyan.com for details. #ballerina #nycballet #pointe#guinessworldrecord.”