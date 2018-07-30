Kelly Ripa's Best Instagram Clapbacks: 'Oh Look, an Unoriginal Troll'

If you take aim at Kelly Ripa on Instagram, you better not miss, because she knows how to handle a troll better than most.

In recent years, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host has amassed quite a collection of epic clapbacks on social media. “I love trolling the trolls,” she admitted in an Instagram video this March. “It’s my favorite thing to do.”

In the same video, she proved just how much she does enjoy taking internet haters to task by responding to someone’s suggestion that she wears too much makeup and looks like a wax figure with, “I say, oh no no no no. I have on way more makeup than a wax figure. I know because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s, and she doesn’t wear as much makeup. But she didn’t get to go to the Academy Awards, did she?”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Touché, Kelly. Touché.

Ripa’s been ripping people to shreds online for months now — as often captured by the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs — and she seems to be especially feisty when it comes to people making negative comments about her husband of more than 20 years, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos.

For example, after she posted one throwback image of the two online, someone took a shot at Consuelos by writing, “Too bad he’s short when he tries to look taller. It looks funny. Just be who you are.” Consuelos rose to his own defense by responding with, “Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I’m dying to know.”

However, that wasn’t sassy enough for Ripa’s tastes, so she then chimed in with the epic finisher, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.”

More recently, someone decided to give her grief about a gorgeous image she shared of herself and Consuelos enjoying a Grecian sunset during their summer getaway, and the clapback queen was not going to be vacation-shamed by anyone.

“She’s the only anchor with whole summer off,” a user wrote in a comment to her picture. “She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Consuelos Snaps Bikini Photos of His ‘Sexy One’ Kelly Ripa on Vacation

Ripa, of course, begged to differ, and put the hater in their place by writing, “I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”

Of course, it’s not only anonymous outsiders who like to take jabs at Ripa when she posts new photos. Her own daughter Lola has been known to slip some sass into her feed once in a while, like when she took issue with one of her mom’s many tribute posts to Consuelos’ Riverdale character portraits (which, to be fair to Lola, her mom does like to suggestively caption the pics with “Daddy”).

“Stop posting Riverdale photos, we get it,” Lola wrote.

Lola received a simple, “Imma block you in a minute,” from her mom in response.

Perhaps the biggest social media sin Ripa’s detractors could do is to be lazy with the critiques.

When one commentator decided to pipe in with a comment about her weight in response to a photo of her and Consuelos video-calling each other, Ripa was not impressed at all.

“Kelly needs to start eating something,” the user wrote. To that, Ripa gave them something to chew on by responding simply, “Oh Lord an unoriginal troll. Bye.”

Yes. BYE.