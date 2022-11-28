Kelly Ripa Leaned into Thirst Traps After Being Followed by Madonna: She 'Doesn't Want to See My Kids'

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host admitted she "was playing to an audience of one" after finding out that Madonna was following her on social media

By
Published on November 28, 2022 04:00 PM
Kelly Ripa, Madonna
Kelly Ripa (left) and Madonna. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty; Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Kelly Ripa is all about sharing thirst traps — thanks to Madonna for following her on social media.

During an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 52, revealed that she started posting more shirtless photos of husband Mark Consuelos to get the attention of the legendary performer.

"That happened to me when Madonna followed me and Isaac Boots told me. He's like, 'Oh my god. Madonna followed you and I was like, 'What? What? What?!' and I immediately sort of changed everything I posted," she admitted to host Danny Pellegrino. "I started posting only shirtless photos of Mark because I was like, 'Madonna doesn't want to see my kids. She wants to see eye candy.'"

Ripa admitted that the change in her social media strategy was "dark-sided."

"My thought bubbles of Madonna following me and me feeding her something was like, forget anybody else," she added. "I was playing to an audience of one for a while."

As Ripa indicated, she has not been shy to show off her appreciation for her husband's physique on social media.

Most recently, in August, Ripa shared a photo of the Riverdale alum's ripped physique leading down to a woven hat, which was resting just below his torso. Ripa cheekily captioned the post: "Adequate sun protection? 🌞☀️🕶"

When she later posted the shot on her Instagram Story, Ripa called attention to Consuelos' "big hat energy"

In September, the Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories author opened up about keeping the spark alive with her husband of 26 years, revealing their sex life is "the one part of our life that has always been very good."

"Even when we're arguing, it's good," she added with a smile. "There is no inhibition whatsoever."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-ripa/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Ripa</a> and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Maury Phillips/Getty

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May and share three children — sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
Cheryl Burke Says Her High School Boyfriend Whipped Her with a Belt
Cheryl Burke Looks Back on 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' in Sweet Note to Former' DWTS' Partners
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Hyland Confirms She Threatened to Walk Out of Wedding If Wells Adams Didn't Cry
As seen on TLC’s 90 Day: Happily Ever After, Angela and Michael
'90 Day' 's Michael Tells Angela 'We Are Done' After She Prioritizes 'Crush' Billy over Their Marriage
Kim, 51 (San Diego, Calif.) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)
'90 Day' : Kim Is 'Not Prepared' for Devastating Loss as Usman Shocks Her with Urgent Plea to Adopt
Big Ed and Liz from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After
'90 Day' : Liz Fears 'Anyone Can Talk Ed Out of Our Relationship' as He Abandons Her at Second Engagement Party
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' : Angela Taunts Michael for Bringing Her 'Misery' While 'Crush' Billy 'Brought Smiles'
Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen MIrren as Cara Dutton in 1923 streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo Credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+
'1923' : Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Star in Intense First Trailer for 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off
Denise Richards
Denise Richards Thanks Fans for Support After Road Rage Shooting Incident: 'Grateful to Be Safe'
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Leaves a Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post of Son Jack Following Couple's Divorce
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Dinner Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: ‘What I’m Thankful for’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZccWFPqWh/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude in Maternity Photoshoot as She and Husband Patrick Mahomes Await Baby No. 2. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClcKmq3pEMw/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses Nude as She and Husband Patrick Await Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!
(Original Caption) Winner of the Academy Award for the Best Song in a Movie, the writers of "Flashdance... What a Feeling," pose with presenters after the ceremony. From left to right are: Actress Jennifer Beals, songwriter Irene Cara, songwriter Keith Forsey, and actor Mathew Broderick.
Jennifer Beals Thanks Irene Cara for Her 'Fearless Triple Threat Talent' in Tribute After Her Death
chrissy teigen, john legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luna & Miles Ahead of Next Baby
Norman Reedus visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2022 in New York City.
Norman Reedus Shares Cute Photo with Daughter Nova from Their Thanksgiving Celebration: 'Thankful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChQLvZrPVdq/?hl=en. Kimberly Stewart/Instagram
Kimberly Stewart Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Photo of Her and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter: 'Thankful'
Madison LeCroy Documents Honeymoon Trip with Husband Brett Randle to Singapore
Madison LeCroy Documents 'Part I' Honeymoon Trip to Singapore with Husband Brett Randle