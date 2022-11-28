Kelly Ripa Leaned into Thirst Traps After Being Followed by Madonna: She 'Doesn't Want to See My Kids'

Kelly Ripa is all about sharing thirst traps — thanks to Madonna for following her on social media.

During an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 52, revealed that she started posting more shirtless photos of husband Mark Consuelos to get the attention of the legendary performer.

"That happened to me when Madonna followed me and Isaac Boots told me. He's like, 'Oh my god. Madonna followed you and I was like, 'What? What? What?!' and I immediately sort of changed everything I posted," she admitted to host Danny Pellegrino. "I started posting only shirtless photos of Mark because I was like, 'Madonna doesn't want to see my kids. She wants to see eye candy.'"

Ripa admitted that the change in her social media strategy was "dark-sided."

"My thought bubbles of Madonna following me and me feeding her something was like, forget anybody else," she added. "I was playing to an audience of one for a while."

As Ripa indicated, she has not been shy to show off her appreciation for her husband's physique on social media.

Most recently, in August, Ripa shared a photo of the Riverdale alum's ripped physique leading down to a woven hat, which was resting just below his torso. Ripa cheekily captioned the post: "Adequate sun protection? 🌞☀️🕶"

When she later posted the shot on her Instagram Story, Ripa called attention to Consuelos' "big hat energy"

In September, the Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories author opened up about keeping the spark alive with her husband of 26 years, revealing their sex life is "the one part of our life that has always been very good."

"Even when we're arguing, it's good," she added with a smile. "There is no inhibition whatsoever."

Maury Phillips/Getty

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May and share three children — sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).