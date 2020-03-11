Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Executive Produce True Crime Show for Oxygen

The couple that stays together, executive produces together.

It was announced Wednesday that true crime programming network Oxygen will team up with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to executive produce a new series for the channel titled Exhumed.

The husband-wife duo, who are true crime enthusiasts, are “thrilled” about the opportunity.

“As diehard true crime fans, we are thrilled to be partnering with Oxygen on Exhumed,” Ripa and Consuelos shared in a statement. “We cannot wait to dig into these fascinating cases and showcase how exhumations have been crucial in solving crimes and bringing closure to families across America.”

According to a press release, each self-contained episode of the series “examines a gripping murder case in which unearthing a victim’s body is the vehicle in solving the twisted crime. Viewers are provided with a 360-degree look at the exhumation from the emotional lens of a distraught family and the strategic perspective of the investigators assigned to the puzzling case. Featuring stylized re-creations, haunting archival footage and powerful interviews with those closest to the cases, each episode will feature a suspenseful exhumation that has led to shocking new breakthroughs, unexpected plot-twists, and ultimately, justice being served.”

News of the pair’s involvement with the network first broke last April by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Milojo Productions-produced show does not have a set release date just yet, but Oxygen also announced two other upcoming projects along with Exhumed — The Jane Doe Murders and The Case Died with Her. Injustice with Nancy Grace was also picked up for a second season.

Consuelos, 48, is expected to continue his role on the CW’s Riverdale while he works on this project as Ripa, 49, remains co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which just announced it will be going forward without a studio audience for the near future.

Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced their syndicated daytime show would be filming without an audience, over ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.

“As you can see, things are a little different here today,’ Seacrest, 45, said. “Given the developing situation in New York with the coronavirus, the decision was made to suspend audiences from our show.”

“That shouldn’t stop everyone from watching at home, because face it, you can’t go anywhere else,” added Ripa. “Our show must go on, so let’s do this thing.”