Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have come up with a clever way to ensure that their kids stay busy and contribute to the family amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While speaking with a parenting expert on Monday's broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa, 49, revealed that she and her husband have set up a family "chore wheel" for their three children — daughter Lola, 19, and sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17 — as they continue to shelter in place as a family during the global health crisis.

"We've established a chore wheel where everybody has a chore of the week," she told parenting expert Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore, explaining that the family has been using the tool so that "somebody’s vacuuming, somebody does the dishes, somebody does the laundry, somebody cleans the toilet" throughout the week.

The mom of three went on to say that toilet duty has been a "very unpopular" chore amongst her family, though they "switch" every week so that no one is stuck scrubbing the porcelain throne.

"I think that's a fabulous idea," Kennedy-Moore said. "There’s actually research that when kids contribute to their families in meaningful ways, they feel happier. That may not actually be a good argument to convince them to wash the toilet, but it’s true and it’s very good for kids to be able to contribute.”

Ripa and Consuelos, 49, have been sheltering in place with their children in the Caribbean amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The family of five were on a trip together when the ABC network instructed them to shelter in place, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put,” the source said.

Ripa later discussed the family's decision to stay put during a virtual town hall with ABC employees moderated by Sandy Kenyon in May.

"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," said Ripa, according to a source at the meeting. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."

Ripa has since been filming Live with Kelly and Ryan remotely, with members of her family appearing in several episodes.

In March, daughter Lola made a cameo on the daytime talk show and opened up about “being under lockdown” with her parents.

"Um … it’s honestly not as bad as I thought," the teenager, who just finished her freshman year at New York University, said. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

When asked if she’s learned or discovered anything new about her siblings or parents since being home again, Lola was stumped, joking that she had blocked her family’s behavior out and it’s all now flooding back to her.