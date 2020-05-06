Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue put intimate questions to other longtime couples in their new book, What Makes a Marriage Last

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall Hilarious Moment That Taught Them Early on About Trust in Marriage

Twenty-four years after running off to Las Vegas to get married, Mark Consuelos looks back at the early days of his life with wife Kelly Ripa — and sometimes cringes.

In the new book What Makes a Marriage Last, excerpted in the latest issue of PEOPLE, Consuelos, 49, sheepishly recalls for co-authors Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (married 40 years) his old — and untamed — jealous streak.

"After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling. So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night," Consuelos says, in a book excerpt in the new issue of PEOPLE (which also includes surprisingly candid marriage secrets from Jamie Lee Curtis, Ron Howard, Al Roker and Melissa McCarthy).

Ripa, also 49, remembers that she told him she was home cleaning toilets: "Apparently he thought that sounded very fishy. He wanted to catch me. So he gets home and tells the doorman to call up to the apartment and tell me there’s a flower delivery. I’m excited because I’m thinking, 'Oh my gosh, he’s sending me flowers!' Meanwhile, I have a johnny mop in one hand, and I’m wearing a bathrobe. ... So I open the door, and it’s him. He comes in — he doesn’t even say hello. He’s looking for something. I’m still looking for the flower guy! And he’s sweeping the scene!"

Jealousy, Consuelos told Thomas and Donahue in an at-home conversation for their book, "feels horrible and you know you're wrong. ... I’m less jealous these days."

The book by Thomas, an actress and philanthropist, and the former TV talk-show host Donahue, compiles 40 "double dates" the pair had with 40 other prominent couples — from Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, to Elton John and David Furnish — on the secrets to an enduring marriage.

“Marriage is a risky topic; I was surprised by how much everyone trusted us,” Donahue, 84, tells PEOPLE. “And it was a guilty pleasure looking around all their homes!”

The couple was even more surprised by how much they shared their own ups and downs — "That wasn't the plan!" says Thomas, 82 — after 40 years of keeping the ups and downs of their own marriage strictly private.

"I thought we were going to be more like reporters," Thomas shares with PEOPLE. "It was like a double date. There were very few off the records."