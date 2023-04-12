Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Marriage, Kids and Co-Hosting 'Live' : 'It's Going to Be Off the Rails!'

"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Kelly Ripa tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story

By Elizabeth Leonard
Published on April 12, 2023 08:00 AM

When Mark Consuelos pulls up that coveted chair beside Kelly Ripa as co-host of the newly titled Live With Kelly and Mark on April 17, it will be "a complete full circle moment" for the real-life married couple.

"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Kelly, 52, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "We've been so uniquely blessed."

As for what the pairing means for the irreverent and feel-good show? "It's going to be off the rails!" Kelly says, with a laugh.

"It's indescribable [and] we're super, super grateful," says Mark, who first made an impression on Kelly when she eyed his smoking-hot headshot nearly 30 years ago.

Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Miller Mobley

"I'm a very practical person, but there was something about him," says Kelly of the moment in 1994 when the casting director for All My Children showed her a photo of Mark, then a budding 24-year-old actor up for a role opposite Kelly, already one of the soap's breakout stars. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's my person. This is my husband. My future hubs.' I just knew it."

As fate would have it, Kelly's intuition was spot on. The pair fell hard and fast while working on All My Children, and over 28 years, built a family — they share kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 — and thriving individual careers.

Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. ABC/Getty

And now, 22 years after Kelly began co-hosting Live and helped make it the No. 1-rated daytime talk show it is today, Mark, 52, is excited to get in on the action.

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," says the Riverdale alum, who guest-hosted 92 times during Kelly's tenure before replacing Ryan Seacrest at the helm. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

For the power duo, teaming up on Live offers an ideal chance to hang out together after spending long stretches apart for work over the last decade.

"During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for like, five years," says Kelly. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. David M. Russell/Walt Disney/ABC

Of course, like any enduring married couple, they've had to work hard at growing their healthy partnership. "I don't understand when people say, 'We never fight.' I go, 'Oh, they're in trouble,'" says Kelly, who eloped with Mark in Vegas in 1996.

"Many people we know have gone through a divorce and a separation and when you ask 'Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?', it's always the same answer: 'I don't really know.' I feel like we could have over the years let something small turn into that and [instead] we just put our heads down, got together and said 'Let's work it out…'"

She adds: "Now we can work it out on camera!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Miller Mobley

While they don't intend to drag out all the dirty laundry ("We're not going to be like 'About that thing you said about my mother…'" she says), they've never been ones to hold back.

"We're not afraid to go there," she says. "We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don't mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark. Neither one of us needs to be the hero."

And given the already upbeat, playful tone of Live, Mark says, "If we think something is really going to be funny, then it can be magic."

For more of the exclusive cover interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, pick up an issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Mauricio Umansky (L) and Kyle Richards attend Paramount Network launch party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network)
Mauricio Umansky Shuts Down Rumors He's Cheating on or Divorcing Kyle Richards: 'So Dumb'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval Says 'I Still Love Ariana' Despite Affair with Raquel Leviss That Ended 9-Year Relationship
Darcey Silva Asks Her Sister Stacey to Shave Her Butt to Make It 'Slap-Worthy'
Darcey Silva Admits She Transformed into a 'Little Bridezilla' Ahead of Twin Stacey's Wedding [Exclusive]
Donnie Wahlberg Calls Blue Bloods Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
Donnie Wahlberg Calls 'Blue Bloods' Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Supportive' as Tristan Thompson Returns to L.A. — but She Has Lingering 'Concerns'
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Met Chase Sui Wonders' Family as Source Says They're 'Seeing Where It Goes'
MATT ZARLEY 11 O'CLOCK NUMBER DPK
Broadway's Matt Zarley on the 'Magnitude' of Being the First Out Gay Man in PEOPLE's Bachelors Issue
Vinny Guadagnino chippendales return
Vinny Guadagnino Is Pumped to 'Show Some Skin' — Again! — in Short-but-Sexy Return to Chippendales Vegas
Ghosts Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
Bupkis film exclusive
From John Mulaney to Al Gore: See All the Guest Stars Who Will Join Pete Davidson on His New Show Bupkis
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Molly Shannon, Jonas Brothers Episode 1843 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Molly Shannon as Sally OMalley, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas during the Sally OMalley sketch on Saturday, April 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers Learn Choreography from Molly Shannon — in Matching Outfits — on 'SNL' : Watch
Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord Brooks Brothers Holiday Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2019
'Young Sheldon' 's Raegan Revord Says Iain Armitage Sent Her Flowers with 'Very Sweet Note' After Car Crash
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals
James Marsden Recalls 'Bizarre Experience' Serving on Jury Duty When Lawyer Praised His Work Mid-Trial
Bobbie Thomas attends the 2023 Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon at Current at Chelsea Piers on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
'Today' 's Bobbie Thomas Opens Up About Dating 2 Years After Husband's Death: 'Excited to Start This Journey'
Emmy Medders on Wedding Date with Chase Chrisley
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Give a Wedding Date Status Update While They're 'Enjoying This Engagement'
Raegan Revord attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Prehistoric Planet" at AMC Century City 15 on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
'Young Sheldon' 's Raegan Revord Remembers 'Every Single Little Detail' of Car Crash: 'It Does Stick with You'