Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate Half a Million Dollars to Support New York's Homeless Families

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are continuing to help New York City through the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The philanthropic couple has donated half a million dollars to support homeless children and families. The donation was made to WIN, an organization running 11 women’s shelters across New York City.

The funds will help ensure that homeless children have the technology they need to excel via virtual learning. The generous donation will allow WIN to purchase iPads, laptops and headphones for hundreds of young students who are unable to be in school as a result of the global health crisis.

"Learning remotely under the best of circumstances is very challenging," Ripa said of her and Consuelos reason for giving. "Without proper technology, it is simply impossible."

With the funds, WIN will also be able to provide underserved students with Hot Spot service and Jetpacks so that they are able to be online, as many New York City shelters do not have WiFi.

"It's incredibly difficult to be a student in shelter under normal circumstances, Now, COVID-19 has exacerbated the many challenges homeless students already face, putting them at risk of falling further behind their peers," WIN's President and CEO Christine Quinn said.

"On top of everything else, our kids shouldn't have to worry about how to get the technology they need for remote learning — and now, thanks to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, they don't have to," Quinn continued.

"Kelly and Mark's amazing gift sends a powerful message to homeless students: That they are seen and have not been forgotten. We are so grateful for their support and hope that others will follow their lead in supporting homeless families in their time of need."

Ripa and Consuelos have also designated funds for a WIN Scholarship Fund to help students in need attend college. The donation will cover tuition, books and transportation.

Ripa and Consuelos previously donated $1 million to aid in relief efforts amid the pandemic, a source told PEOPLE in March.

The source said the contribution would be allocated in part to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of urgently needed ventilators and additionally towards WIN.

New York has been one of the U.S. states hit the hardest by the ongoing pandemic. According to a New York Times database, as of Wednesday the state has at least 338,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 21,845 deaths from the coronavirus-related illness.