Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss Their ‘Traditional and Almost Old-Fashioned’ Marriage Roles

"We had a conversation where I said, 'Hey listen, there's really only room for one man in this relationship and it's going to be me,'" Mark Consuelos recalled telling wife Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos consider themselves to be "progressive people" who hold "traditional" roles in their marriage.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Double Date podcast, Ripa and Consuelos, both 50, opened up about their nearly 25-year marriage and the aspects of their relationship that they consider to be "almost old-fashioned."

"She makes the home a home," the Riverdale actor said of his wife.

"What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive … we're progressive people," the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said, adding, "And yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles."

Ripa explained that because of Consuelos' rigorous work schedule over the years, she's "never had to leave home to work."

"I've been able to raise my kids here in this city, in the nest, and he's always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he's had to go live in another country to work on a set over there," Ripa continued. "Traveling is hard and being away from home is hard and sometimes he would miss milestones for the kids, and I know that was hard for him."

Ripa and Consuelos share three children: sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 18, and daughter Lola, 19.

The talk show host then revealed that it was Consuelos who persuaded her to do Live — despite her hesitation that it would take away time from their home life.

"I wanted to raise my kids. I didn't want to have them and never get to see them. And the talk show afforded me this opportunity where I would work in the morning, early in the morning, and then I would have the rest of the day to take them to their activities or be there and watch the ballet recital, be there and do all of those things," Ripa shared.

She added, "In that way, we're very traditional. He made those sacrifices, but I think he wouldn't know how to find a ballet class. He wouldn't know how to go about signing the kids up for religion classes."

Still, Consuelos said of Ripa's choice to be more active at home: "Some would say you made the sacrifice."

The father of three went on to describe himself as "a traditional guy. I feel like there are certain roles — it's hard to explain exactly what those roles are," he said. "We had a conversation where I said, 'Hey listen, there's really only room for one man in this relationship and it's going to be me.'"

When it comes to their daughter, Ripa said her husband raised Lola "to never take a backseat position to any person or any man that she dates."

Speaking to PEOPLE last year about raising children, Ripa said, "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."