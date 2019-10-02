Kelly Ripa Celebrates 49th Birthday with Flowers From Mark Consuelos — and a Bread-Shaped Cake!

Kelly Ripa was showered with love on her 49th birthday!

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the longtime host’s big day was celebrated with a sea of surprises — including a “Happy Birthday” singalong led by Adam Lambert, a dressing room full of balloons from Ryan Seacrest and a cake shaped like a loaf of bread brought out by husband Mark Consuelos.

“I’m halfway to 99!” Ripa joked at the top of the show, teasing that she was “having a hard time” with her birthday, because “already I feel very agitated and a little anxious about the amount of thank you notes I have to write.”

Having the entire studio audience sing to her seemed to help sooth her anxiety.

“I could die right now,” she said. “That’s a bucket list moment that I never even knew was a possibility.”

She was also thrilled by baker Buddy Valastro’s cake, so much so that she didn’t even notice that Conseulos was the one carrying it. “Oh my gosh, I didn’t even see you there!” she told her husband. “I was so mesmerized by the cake, I didn’t see Mark was wheeling it out!”

As for her dressing room full of balloons, Ripa called it “incredibly fun” and “like a fantasy land.”

“You know I love a ballon more than the average girl,” she said. “My entire dressing room is decorated with the most extraordinary balloons. It’s amazing.”

Image zoom Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest David M. Russell | Walt Disney DTCI

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

After the show, Consuelos posted a sweet tribute to Ripa, alongside a gallery of throwback photos of his wife.

“Happy Birthday to my Fave…” he wrote, in his caption.

“I’m really glad you were born. Because let’s face it, if you weren’t, I would’ve been married three or four times by now. Which would’ve been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations,” he teased. “Anyway, happy birthday sweetie.”

Ripa responded, “Thank you sweetie ♥️ heartfelt.”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Craig Barritt/Getty

Consuelos kicked off his wife’s birthday early on Tuesday night, surprising her with several flower arrangements scattered throughout the couple’s home.

The birthday girl couldn’t help but gush over the gifts on her Instagram Story, posting a photo every time she found more flowers around the house.

“Best husband ever…..” she wrote of the first arrangement of beautiful white flowers, tagging her husband.

“Ever….” Ripa continued of the next finding.

“Ever and ever,” read the next picture of what appear to be floating white roses. “More?” Ripa wrote of additional flowers, adding “@instasuelos is love” in a photo of another arrangement.

Consuelos also left a note to go with his flower trail, which read “Happy bday eve,” joking, “Love, M (not Madonna).”

As if the countless flowers on the eve of her birthday weren’t enough, Ripa found another floating bouquet Wednesday morning.

“Another surprise!!!” she wrote of the final gift.

Image zoom

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Ripa and Consuelos’ children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, also took part in the floral gift giving.

“Best kids ever!!!! Love you three,” the talk show co-host wrote over a photo of an orange and red flower arrangement.

Other treats have been rolling in for Ripa all day, including a Carvel Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake (“my favorite”) and a surprise message from Seacrest and American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

“Kelly, we love you so much. Thank you for keeping Ryan — well, thank you for letting us borrow him, actually,” Perry said. “We love you!”

Image zoom Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Image zoom Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

The mother of three returned to Live with Kelly and Ryan just weeks ago, after missing a day of taping because she was “really sick.”

“I feel a lot better,” she told co-host Ryan Seacrest, joking, “rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated.”

“It’s great to see you smiling and looking good and back and healthy,” Seacrest, 44, told Ripa. “You kept us from you, you didn’t want us to catch anything. You were very considerate. … You were missed!”