Demi's Struggles
23 featured stories since

Kelly Osbourne Says She's Almost 2 Years Sober: 'It's Completely Changed My Life'

Kelly Osbourne told PEOPLE in a 2009 interview that she first encountered drugs at 13 when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed

placeholder
By
Phil Boucher
May 16, 2019 04:05 PM

Kelly Osbourne has turned her life around: for the better.

“I am [in a great place],” the 34-year-old reality star told British TV show Lorraine on Thursday. “I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life.”

With this has come a growth in self-confidence — and a realization that life’s problems can’t miraculously be swept away through self-medicating with drugs and alcohol.

“I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me,” said Kelly, who’s in London ahead of hosting the 2019 British LGBT Awards on Friday.

“Now seeing that I don’t need that, and my life is better. … I don’t have any drama in my life. I have accepted the fact that — and I know I have said this throughout my whole life, but I really understand it now — that I am not perfect, and I am never going to be, and I don’t want to be.”

This is a far cry from Kelly’s past as a hell-raising TV star. Back in August 2018 — shortly after the overdose of friend Demi Lovato – she revealed just how dark her life had become before she sought help and entered rehab.

“I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle.”

Kelly Osbourne
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty
Skip
Demi's Struggles
23 featured stories since
Demi Lovato's Mom Detailed Her 'Heartbreaking' Addiction Battle, from 'The Ultimate Breaking Point' to Relapse
7/24/2018
Demi Lovato Started to Believe the 'Myth of Moderation' Before Apparent Overdose: Source
7/25/2018
Justin Bieber Reacts to Demi Lovato's Apparent Overdose: 'I Thought She Was Sober'
7/25/2018
Demi Lovato Is 'Doing Okay' but 'Still Being Monitored' as She Remains Hospitalized: Source
7/26/2018
Demi Lovato's Family 'Pushing for Rehab' After Singer's Apparent Overdose: Source
7/27/2018
Demi Lovato’s Mother Felt Powerless to Curtail Her Daughter’s Excessive Lifestyle: Source
7/28/2018
Demi Lovato Remains Hospitalized After Suffering Complications from Apparent Overdose: Sources
7/30/2018
Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Enter Rehab: 'She Understands the Severity of Her Overdose' Says Source
8/3/2018
Wilmer Valderrama Attends Charity Event After Sources Say Ex Demi Lovato Has Agreed to Enter Rehab
8/4/2018
Demi Lovato Breaks Silence After Overdose and Hospitalization: 'I Will Keep Fighting'
8/5/2018
'Warrior' Demi Lovato Gets Love from Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, & More Stars After Overdose
8/6/2018
Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Overdose — and What's Next
8/7/2018
Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse and Celebrates Newfound Sobriety After 'Hardest Year of My Life'
8/9/2018
Demi Lovato Temporarily Checks Out of Rehab to Seek Additional Treatment in Chicago: Source
8/10/2018
Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly Has Life on Hold to Support Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato in Rehab
9/20/2018
Demi Lovato Takes Casual Stroll Outside Rehab After Her Mom Says Singer Is 'Doing Really Well'
9/24/2018
Demi Lovato Is Out of Rehab 3 Months After Overdose: 'She Seems to Be Doing Well,' Says Source
11/4/2018
Demi Lovato Breaks Social Media Silence After Return from Rehab: 'So Grateful to Be Home'
11/6/2018
Demi Lovato in 'Great Mood' After Leaving Rehab — Inside Her Ongoing Recovery: Sources
11/7/2018
Demi Lovato Reflects on 'Mistakes' and Recovery on Would-Be 7-Year Sobriety Anniversary
3/15/2019
Demi Lovato Shared ‘Empowering’ Photo of Her Jiu Jitsu-Toned Body: ‘I Feel Awesome’
5/15/2019
Kelly Osbourne Says She's Almost 2 Years Sober: 'It's Completely Changed My Life'
5/16/2019
Demi Lovato Pays Tribute to Her Great-Grandmother with the 'Most Meaningful Tattoo' Ever
5/16/2019

Kelly told PEOPLE in a 2009 interview that she first encountered drugs at 13 when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed.

Her dramatic transformation hasn’t been easy. The daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and media personality Sharon Osbourne recently admitted that she was “ghosted” on a date after revealing her sobriety and has had to completely alter her social world to cope with life as a sober person.

As with all recovering addicts, she also faces a life-long battle to remain clean. This partly explains why she’s in London for the LGBT Awards.

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse and Celebrates Newfound Sobriety After ‘Hardest Year of My Life’

“It’s the only community where I feel like I am home,” she told the Lorraine show. “They have accepted me for the good, the bad and the ugly and liked me at my best and loved me at my worst.”

It’s been 17 years since Kelly first tasted fame on her family’s reality show, The Osbournes. Despite the ups and downs of her family life, she still describes herself as “so, so close” to her dad, who postponed all of his 2019 tour dates following a bout of pneumonia.

The Osbournes
Michael Yarish/MTV/Getty

“He was sat on the couch holding my dog, Polly, eating an ice cream, saying, ‘Please don’t go!’” she said about her trip to London.

Meanwhile, brother Jack Osbourne (who has himself been sober for 16 years) finalized his divorce from wife Lisa in March, following six years of marriage. The two agreed to joint custody of their three daughters: Pearl Clementine, 7, Andy Rose, 3, and Minnie Theodora, 15 months.

“He is doing so, so, so well,” said Kelly. “He never ceases to amaze me how no matter what stands in his way, he will always come through it. Living with MS and raising his three daughters and constantly working and juggling everything, I don’t know how he does it.”

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.