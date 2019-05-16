Kelly Osbourne Says She's Almost 2 Years Sober: 'It's Completely Changed My Life'

Kelly Osbourne has turned her life around: for the better.

“I am [in a great place],” the 34-year-old reality star told British TV show Lorraine on Thursday. “I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life.”

With this has come a growth in self-confidence — and a realization that life’s problems can’t miraculously be swept away through self-medicating with drugs and alcohol.

“I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me,” said Kelly, who’s in London ahead of hosting the 2019 British LGBT Awards on Friday.

“Now seeing that I don’t need that, and my life is better. … I don’t have any drama in my life. I have accepted the fact that — and I know I have said this throughout my whole life, but I really understand it now — that I am not perfect, and I am never going to be, and I don’t want to be.”

This is a far cry from Kelly’s past as a hell-raising TV star. Back in August 2018 — shortly after the overdose of friend Demi Lovato – she revealed just how dark her life had become before she sought help and entered rehab.

“I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle.”

Kelly told PEOPLE in a 2009 interview that she first encountered drugs at 13 when she gained access to liquid Vicodin after she had her tonsils removed.

Her dramatic transformation hasn’t been easy. The daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and media personality Sharon Osbourne recently admitted that she was “ghosted” on a date after revealing her sobriety and has had to completely alter her social world to cope with life as a sober person.

As with all recovering addicts, she also faces a life-long battle to remain clean. This partly explains why she’s in London for the LGBT Awards.

“It’s the only community where I feel like I am home,” she told the Lorraine show. “They have accepted me for the good, the bad and the ugly and liked me at my best and loved me at my worst.”

It’s been 17 years since Kelly first tasted fame on her family’s reality show, The Osbournes. Despite the ups and downs of her family life, she still describes herself as “so, so close” to her dad, who postponed all of his 2019 tour dates following a bout of pneumonia.

“He was sat on the couch holding my dog, Polly, eating an ice cream, saying, ‘Please don’t go!’” she said about her trip to London.

Meanwhile, brother Jack Osbourne (who has himself been sober for 16 years) finalized his divorce from wife Lisa in March, following six years of marriage. The two agreed to joint custody of their three daughters: Pearl Clementine, 7, Andy Rose, 3, and Minnie Theodora, 15 months.

“He is doing so, so, so well,” said Kelly. “He never ceases to amaze me how no matter what stands in his way, he will always come through it. Living with MS and raising his three daughters and constantly working and juggling everything, I don’t know how he does it.”