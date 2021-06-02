"I would have loved to be married and have children by now," she says on Wednesday's Red Table Talk

Kelly Osbourne on Wanting Kids and Feeling 'Behind' in Life Due to Her Struggle with Addiction

Kelly Osbourne is joining Red Table Talk to address how her struggle with addiction has impacted her life.

In an exclusive clip from the sit-down interview, premiering Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asks Osbourne whether she feels addiction has "robbed" her of life experiences over the years.

"Yes, I feel very behind," admits Osbourne, 36. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," she adds. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."

"This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said at the time on her Instagram Story. "I relapsed. Not proud of it, but I am back on track."

The U.K. native added that it "truly is just one day at a time."

Osbourne later revealed that her relapse came after she experienced a "nervous breakdown" at the end of the COVID-19 lockdown. "I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect," she said during an appearance on Extra. "I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f--- it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal."

Osbourne's episode of Red Table Talk premieres Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.